WILMINGTON — Last Wednesday night, the School Committee received two presentations on student assessment and dyslexia screening. The purpose of the first presentation, as explained by Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand, was to provide insight to the community on the work that educators have done to gather information that would inform teaching for the rest of the school year and into the fall.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that during the usual times for assessments over the past year, sometimes the decision was made to prioritize instruction time as opposed to generating assessment data that may not be helpful. Assessments were still administered, but they looked more like projects and assignments than tests and quizzes. They still held MCAS and AP testing. Teachers also were taking observational data as much as they could.
There were some good things that came out of the 2020-2021 school year despite obvious setbacks, she assured the committee.
“If we can look for the silver lining, students demonstrated resilience and perseverance,” Elliott said. “They learned self-management skills… friendships were developed that they never would’ve anticipated.”
Several of these skills were identified among the top 10 skills that the future workforce needs — resilience, stress tolerance, flexibility, active learning, and technology.
She then showed the data on where students fell in terms of grade level for writing, math, and reading for each grade group — on a scale between well below grade level, approaching grade level, grade level, and exceeding grade level.
Kindergarten and grades 3 and 4 had the largest amount scoring “approaching grade level” in writing, with over 40 percent. The overall results said that 203 students in grades 1-5 and 66 in kindergarten were assessed at well below grade level in at least one subject.
Elliott did say that these numbers were expected and not widely different from a typical year. Jay Samaha commented that it was comforting to hear her say that, because he’d first been taken aback.
Social-emotional needs were measured in a different system, from no concerns to requiring multi-tiered support. This data identified the highest number of students requiring support in grades 3 and 5.
David Ragsdale asked if the data matched what behavioral health staff and counselors had been reporting previously, namely an uptick in social-emotional support needed and deterioration in student mental health.
“I know what they’re seeing is very true,” Elliott said.
M.J. Byrnes said she noticed that the counts of students without concerns went down as the grade levels went up.
Related to these findings, Elliott established the official plan for summer programming, which will have an application process instead of reaching out to students identified by certain criteria. Then, once she knows how many students want to participate, she’ll try to find the right amount of staff coverage. However, if there are staff limitations, they might then prioritize the neediest or most at-risk students.
She also said that the concerns identified by this data should not be new to parents.
“I hope that there aren’t significant surprises,” she continued. “I think that a majority of families might already have a sense if a child is struggling.”
She clarified for the committee there shouldn’t be an expectation that summer school will advance students beyond their peers.
“The goal is to review and reinforce standard grade level skills and provide more practice.”
The summer programming will be more general, she said, and in the fall there will be room to support specific student needs. It’s scheduled to run Monday through Thursday at Wilmington High School from July 6 - 29 with two sessions: 7:45 - 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m - 2:15 p.m.
In the second presentation, the early literacy assessment with dyslexia screening chosen this year was identified as Aimsweb. Some of the reasons for its selection was that it could be used in grades k-3 and it would provide an in-depth student profile. The committee who made this decision would be reviewing again next year to make sure that the reading difficulties and dyslexia risk assessment gets the best data possible.
Elliott also mentioned here that she’d like to see math specialists implemented for math intervention in grades k-5.
Byrnes asked when MCAS results were anticipated, to which Elliott said the early reporting period would fall in June or July, with full results by the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.