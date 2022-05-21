WILMINGTON — Last week, Wilmington resident Paula Baker was featured in the May 16, 2022 issue of the nationally published Woman’s World magazine.
Baker appeared in an article highlighting weight loss success stories as a result of her recent 132 pound weight loss.
After trying several diets, Baker finally came across a low carb diet regimen that worked well with her lifestyle, but found herself missing one of her favorite foods: pizza.
Unhappy with the taste of cauliflower pizza, she searched for a low carb pizza dough recipe that would fit in with her new low carb lifestyle.
“I came across a fathead dough made of cheese, eggs and flour,” Baker shared. “The dough it makes is crispy and (is) the most like a traditional pizza.”
As Baker’s weight loss progressed, she began tracking all of her foods in photos and sharing it on Facebook and Instagram to encourage others to try a low carb diet. One of the foods she often featured was her “magic” low carb pizza.
In March of this year, Baker received a message on Facebook from an editor of Woman’s World magazine asking about her “magic pizza” and if it really was a part of her low carb regiment. After finding out the pizza was in fact the real deal in low carb diet management for Baker, Woman’s World asked to feature her story in the article they had planned for diet success stories.
Baker was happy to participate in the article, and is eager to help motivate others who are struggling with their weight.
Her Facebook page and Instagram account has grown to over 5,000 followers on Facebook and over 1,000 on Instagram. She uses these platforms to promote healthy living and shares recipes, low carb tricks and tips, as well as offering supportive messages to those who struggle with weight loss.
Baker is thankful for the love and support of her family, stating, “They’ve watched me struggle with my weight, be unhappy and suffer medical complications from my weight, so they are thrilled to see me gaining my health back.”
With the addition of the “magic pizza” recipe, and other low carb versions of her family’s favorite comfort foods, Baker’s whole family is starting to see the health benefits of this change of lifestyle for themselves.
To find out more about Paula Baker’s weight loss journey and how to achieve success on a low carb diet, follow “Moms Low Carb” on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.