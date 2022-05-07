WILMINGTON — To start the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Wilmington High School representative Angelyn Ciampa provided updates from the high school. She mentioned AP testing, seniors completing their internship and projects including beach cleanup and writing music for the WHS band, and the Day of Silence recognized before April vacation.
There was also mention of a recent DECA conference trip to Atlanta and upcoming events like the Special Olympics, Spring Fling, and performing arts concerts.
The committee presented Ciampa with a certificate for her time being the School Committee WHS representative.
In public comments, resident Jeffrey Cohen suggested that the recent recommended reading from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was inappropriate, twisted, and promoting “woke and transgender ideology” for children.
Under approvals, the committee considered the annual WHS Band Camp trip and heard briefly from band teacher Director Mike Ferrara that this should be a normal year before they approved.
They also heard from science teacher Mary Beth Valuk, who received a grant from Project Lead the Way, a program to help bring computer science courses to schools. She explained that they currently only offer Computer Science through Virtual High School. With Project Lead the Way, she found research that said participation is shown to increase MCAS scores and also that several colleges offer scholarships or credit for students who complete PLTW courses.
With the $20,000 scholarship, Wilmington would be granted the information for a teacher to be trained to teach two courses — in this case AP Computer Science Programming and AP Computer Science A — along with unlimited student licenses, professional development, and teacher access to the program for two years.
The plan would be to alternate the two classes every year and possibly add more depending on popularity. When the grant runs out, Valuk said that they could pursue grants to cover the annual $2,200 cost.
The committee approved the receipt of this grant after expressing the usefulness of these courses.
The Superintendent’s Report that night contained updates on the 2022-2023 budget, principal searches, the Federation for children with special needs, and communication.
Brand reminded the community that the proposed budget for 2022-2023 for the Town Meeting is appropriate for meeting the identified needs and obligations. He said that the amendment from the Finance Committee to reduce the budget by $500,000 would adversely impact school operations should it go through.
David Ragsdale later appealed with the community to come to the meeting early in time to vote for the proposed budget.
Regarding the two ongoing principal searches, he reported that the search is wrapping up with updates coming soon for the North Intermediate School principal while the search committee had been formed for the Woburn Street School principal search.
Brand mentioned that Wilmington had been invited into the APPLE Spring 2022 Institute, which is an effort to strengthen partnerships between parent/guardians and school districts for students with special needs. Some other districts invited in along with Wilmington were Watertown and Bedford.
In his last item, Brand referenced a message he had sent out earlier to the community about an incident, which he did not name or identify further. He stressed the importance of allowing time for proper and full investigation into events and asked residents to understand that due diligence is required.
“Sometimes messaging has to be necessarily brief,” he explained.
The reasons he named for this included legal considerations, student privacy issues, or personnel matters that constrain what can be said and when. He hoped people could understand that sometimes their response needs to be thoughtful in order to avoid causing more hurt or damage.
M. J. Byrnes commented that she had seen the devastating aspects of social media and the need for taking a step back. She said she appreciated the thoughtful and concise memo Brand had sent.
Ragsdale agreed that there was time required to determine all of the facts which makes it hard and sometimes a bad idea to respond immediately.
“Just because you haven’t heard about something doesn’t mean that we’re sweeping it under the rug or hoping that people forget,” he said.
He affirmed the district’s commitment to resolution and transparency.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson reminded the community that they can reach out to people in the school community before going on social media including school administrators, teachers, or the School Committee themselves.
The next School Committee meeting will be on May 11 starting at 7 p. m.
