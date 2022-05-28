WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board received a number of communications and updates during their meeting on Monday night related to appointments, projects, and legal counsel.
Town Manager Jeff Hull sent the board three memos on candidate selections at the DPW: a new director, deputy director, and operations manager. He appointed Jamie Magaldi to start as the new director on July 25, moving up from operations manager. Then, Joe Lobao would be the new deputy director. Jerry Lawrenson was appointed the new operations manager to take Magaldi’s place.
The board took turns recognizing Magaldi for his dedication to the town and fit for this promotion. In response, Magaldi remarked that he’d learned from his father to give 120 percent, and that was all he and his fellow employees at the DPW did.
Some other memos from Hull to the board that night concerned the Nassau Avenue water tank; completed signal tests and repairs at all railroad crossings; and the billing for the OPMs for both the town hall/school admin building and senior center. He also responded to a request from the previous meeting about the board’s committee designees by listing which board members were on which committees.
The board members discussed where they’d like to stay and be removed but took no action on changes at that time.
Hull shared the letter from Kristen Costa related to the 40B proposal at 79 Nichols St. comment deadline to Mass Housing, which is June 17, and stated the town’s intention to pursue an extension.
Town Engineer Paul Alunni provided the board an update through a memo that the planned MassWorks project was expected to begin on July 18. He assured residents that fire emergency response personnel would be placed at the highway garage for responding to emergencies on the north side of town.
In response to a question from the board, he said he would make sure Magaldi includes this in official communications to residents.
As requested, there was a small update with regards to ARPA funds expenditures. DPW Director Mike Woods wrote to the board saying that they hadn’t spent significant money yet. One update he shared was that they would reallocate some funds for the Lubbers Brook project away from the planned cache basin work, which would mean replacing 100 fewer cache basins.
Greg Bendel asked if a conversation could be had for how to reallocate money that wouldn’t be spent in planned areas on things like the damaged ambulance.
Bendel and Kevin Caira delivered updates on the new town hall/school administration and senior center buildings, respectively. Caira mentioned in his note that the committee selected a proposed building layout for the town hall/school administration building.
After Bendel mentioned that the OPM for the senior center wanted to have a public forum for the exterior materials, Caira commented that proposed plan showed more workspace than senior center employees could fill.
KP Law’s communication to the board notified them of rate increases. O’Connell said that it would have been helpful to have this information before they voted to reappoint KP Law as town counsel.
Another memo, this one from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, spoke to the use of KP Law for both Wilmington and North Reading in reviewing the contract for a consultant for regional housing services. Gingrich explained that this relationship where Wilmington shares an employee with several other towns for housing services has gone well, but they’re looking to bring in a higher level of expertise.
The board then voted in favor of the request from Mark Reich to use KP Law for the contract review.
They also approved requests for a hawk & peddle license for Tony’s Ice Cream, the disclosure of Wilmington Elderly Services employment, the license to sell wine at the farmers market, and to sign a letter recognizing Cyrus Paul Rich’s Eagle Scout achievement.
A single public comment was made by resident Frank West, who gave a shoutout to the upcoming Wilmington Minutemen Flag Retirement Ceremony on June 14. He also reiterated his request from earlier in the meeting regarding “tools in the toolbox” that the town could use to change its status with regard to the 10 percent affordable housing requirement.
He said that he appreciated O’Connell’s efforts to bring the 79 Nichols St. project into a public meeting for residents to share their feedback.
The meeting ended with the Salute to Service. The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for June 13.
