Wilmington at the outbreak of the Civil War was a town of about 950 persons. During the war, about 100 men from town served in the Union forces, a proportion which is unusually large.
Most of this can be substantiated in the “Massachusetts Soldiers, Sailors and Marines in the Civil War” published in 1899 by the Adjutant General of Massachusetts. Other names can be found in other sources, primarily out-of-state sources. They are generally correct, for they name Wilmington men who enlisted in New Hampshire or New York regiments, for instance.
The Adjutant General’s report, however, has one curious aspect. The names of men who served in the US Navy are assigned to the towns and cities in which they never lived, and of which perhaps they never heard.
This was caused by a law of 1861, which compelled towns and cities to furnish men in the Army, but not the Navy. This injustice was in part rectified by an Act of Congress, approved Feb. 24, 1864, which provided that a man enlisting in the Navy be accredited to the ward, town, township, precinct or election district in which they were liable for duty.
Massachusetts, however, had 22,360 men already in the Navy and many instances the state authorities were unable to determine from which city or town these seamen came. At least some of them were foreigners who never saw Massachusetts.
The state authorities obtained affidavits from the cities and towns as to the names of men enlisting in the Navy. This accounted for about half the number of men who were said to be from Massachusetts. After this, the remainders were assigned to the various cities and towns on a pro-rated basis, for credit. In this manner, Wilmington gained credit for about half a dozen men in the armed forces who perhaps never heard of the town. While it is difficult to prove, the statement is a safe one to make.
In order to make up the quota required of the various towns, there were bonuses offered to men who enlisted, and there were also allotments to the families of the soldier, over and above his pay.
Wilmington always voted unanimously in Town Meeting to pay the bonuses and allotments, and it allowed the selectmen an unusual amount of discretion in arranging for the benefits to the soldiers’ families.
But in the first few months of the war, enlistments weren’t so much a matter of bonuses and allotments so much as a matter of martial ardor.
Company 1, 2nd Mass. Volunteers
The first Massachusetts regiment composed wholly of volunteers was the famous Second Regiment, commanded by Col. George H. Gordon, a West Point graduate. The regiment was organized at Camp Andrew, on Brook Farm in West Roxbury.
Each company had about 100 men, and in Company 1, organized on May 25, 1861, there were a number of Wilmington volunteers. In the company were:
George M. Bailey, 23, shoemaker, probably lived on Chestnut Street. He was killed at Gettysburg on July 3, 1863. The regiment at that time was fighting on Culp’s Hill, at the north end of the Union line.
Theodore S. Butters, 20, farmer, son of Lorenzo and Angeline Butters. He was also wounded in the fight on Culp’s Hill and died of his wounds on July 30, 1863. His sister Lucy learned of his being wounded and made a hasty but futile railroad trip to Gettysburg. She arrived the day after he died.
John A. White, 21, shoemaker. He enlisted on May 24, 1861 as a musician, and served a full three-year enlistment in Company I of the 2nd Mass. Volunteers. He was the son of Silas and Rhoda Maria (Harnden) White. He was mustered out on May 23, 1864.
Fred S. White, 29, was probably not born in Wilmington but he lived here for many years. He was the son of Lorenzo and Rhoda (Harnden) White and was a double-cousin of John. Both men were musically inclined, and both were shoemakers. They possibly worked in the shoe factory in North Reading, which employed quite a few Wilmington people.
Fred enlisted on board the ship-of-the-line USS Ohio, Receiving Ship in the Charlestown Navy Yard. He was assigned to the USS Minnesota doing guard duty at Hampton Roads on March 8, 1862, the day the ironclad CSS Merrimack came out to break the Union blockade. The Minnesota was among the ships attacked by the Merrimack, which, the next day was met by the Monitor in one of the most famous of all sea fights.
Fred White was discharged as a Musician Second Class on April 2, 1862. Later, when the town was asked to supply affidavits of names of people who had served in the Navy, he was one of those named by Wilmington.
He lived in Wilmington for 20 years after leaving the Navy. Then, at age 50, he married an Andover girl and moved out of town. He died in 1908 and is buried in Wildwood Cemetery.
Thomas A. Bancroft, 27, farmer, possibly on Concord Street at the North Reading line. He was discharged at the end of his three-year enlistment on May 23, 1864.
James O. Carter, 19, farmer. There is no record of his birth in Wilmington, but his name shows in the Reading records, born in 1839. Carter was twice wounded by troops under Stonewall Jackson. He was wounded at Cedar Mountain on Aug. 9, 1862, and again at Chancellorsville on May 3, 1863. He was mustered out of the Army at the end of his enlistment, May 23, 1864.
Simeon Jaquith, 20, wheelright. Simeon is accredited to Wilmington, but he also listed Woburn as his home. He was born on Oct. 14, 1840 to Jonathan and Elizabeth Jaquith. He was discharged on Aug. 26, 1861 because he was a minor, an unusual reason for a discharge for someone over 18. Perhaps he fibbed on his enlistment, or perhaps his discharge was due to family pressure.
Andrew B. Munro, 22. shoemaker, came from North Reading. There was a Munro family in Wilmington before the war, but it is not known if Andrew was a member of it.
Munroe was wounded at Winchester, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley on May 24, 1862 and discharged as a corporal on Nov. 16, 1862.
Charles A. Nichols, 21, baker, was born in Lowell in 1838. His mother, Sarah, died that same year. His father, Charles A. then married Martha Durant, Sarah’s sister. After Charles Sr. died in 1847, Martha moved the family to Wilmington. In 1865, he married Ella Jane Nichols of Wilmington, giving his address as Lawrence. She was the daughter of Samuel B. and Phebe Nichols. Charles and Ella were the parents of Mattie E. Nichols, who married Edward Nelson Eames.
Charles A. Nichols was discharged for disability on April 3, 1862.
Enlisting in Company 4 of the Second Regiment was Henry D. Stickney. He was discharged a short time later, on Aug. 15, 1861. His mother was the former Hannah Dean, daughter of James Dean, who lived on Main Street, opposite Eames Street.
William O’Brien, 34, occupation unknown, enlisted in Company E, 36th Regt. New York Volunteer Infantry on June 14, 1861. He was promoted to corporal on Oct. 1, 1862 and to sergeant on Jan. 20, 1863. He was discharged on July 15, 1863. There is no history of O’Brien in Wilmington, but he gave this town as his home.
Marcus Bancroft, 18, farmer, enlisted Company 6, 13th Regt. of Mass. Volunteers on July 10, 1861.
On July 1, 1863, Bancroft was in the First Corps, commanded by Gen. Reynolds, the first infantry to be engaged, on the Union side, in the Battle of Gettysburg. The general was killed by troops of the Light Division, commanded by Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill, CSA. Bancroft was wounded during this fight, which took place to the northwest of Gettysburg.
He recovered and then was listed as missing in action during the Battle of Spotsylvania in Virginia, in May 1864. Later he rejoined his regiment, and he was mustered out of the service on Aug. 1, 1864. After his marriage in 1874, he moved from Wilmington and disappears from the records.
Bancroft’s mother was of the Jones family that lived on Andover Street, one of the earlier settlers of Wilmington.
Josiah Batchelder Jr, 26, cordwainer, (i.e. worked in a tannery) enlisted in Company E, 16th Regt. Mass. Volunteers on July 12, 1861. He was discharged on a Surgeon’s Certificate of Disability at Boston on July 30, 1863.
The Batchelders were a Reading family, but Josiah gave a Wilmington address when he enlisted, and earlier, when he was married in April 1860. He was perhaps the only early volunteer to be married, his wife being a Billerica girl. Nothing is known of him after his discharge in 1863.
Thomas N. Chase 19, farmer, enlisted in Company F, 16th Regt. Volunteers on July 12, 1861. Chase was really from Saugus. He married a Wilmington girl three years after the war.
Perhaps he had the records changed at the time of his marriage to indicate he came from Wilmington.
James Matherson, 29, farmer, gave Wilmington as his home, but there doesn’t seem to be any record of him. He enlisted in Company G, 19th Regt. of Mass. Volunteers on July 25, 1861, and died of disease in Alexandria, Virginia on June 11, 1863.
