WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington in cooperation with Elder Services and Veterans Services has announced plans to celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, with many events planned over the three-day weekend.
Starting on Saturday, May 28, 2022, the public is invited to participate in the decoration of veterans' graves at the Wildwood Cemetery at 8 a.m.
Decorating by the public will continue to all of the Squares and Memorials in town at 10:15 a.m.
Decorating will begin at William Harrison Square, Adams and Church Street. The public is invited to help the families of veterans with this large task of decorating for Memorial Day.
A rededication of parks, squares and monuments is scheduled for Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited to gather at Memorial Shrine - Saint Thomas of Villanova.
Then, at 1:15 p.m. there will be a reading of all squares and names at the Veterans Monument on town common, followed by the Dedication of Flagpoles.
The Dedication of Flagpoles is a project by Eagle Scout candidate Aaron Dancewicz, who erected six flagpoles that will display the flags of each Military branch.
A second Eagle Scout candidate project will be dedicated at 3 p.m. on the Main Street side of Silver Lake.
Eagle Scout candidate Kevin Stevens choose to erect a monument to honor Seaman Leslie W. Wicks, who was killed in a tragic friendly fire incident in the South Pacific during WWII.
On Monday, May 30, 2022, the Town of Wilmington will host the annual Memorial Day Parade.
Parade formation for adult groups will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Market Basket parking lot, and youth groups will line up for formation at the Walgreens parking lot.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the route of Main Street to Church Street to Middlesex Avenue to the Wildwood Cemetery. All cars are asked to use the Wildwood Street Cemetery entrance.
Ceremonies at the Veterans Lot and Soldiers Monument will begin at 11 a.m. featuring the Wilmington Veterans Roll Call of soldiers Killed or Missing in Action.
The public, as always, is encouraged to attend any or all of these Memorial Day weekend events.
