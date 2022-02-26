WILMINGTON — During their meeting last Wednesday night, the School Committee went through the budget hearing and presentations from the Wilmington High School student representative Angelyn Ciampa and Principal Linda Peters.
Briefly sharing some highlights from the proposed 2023 budget, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand referenced the projected enrollment of 2,757 students. Some of the expenditures he listed included curriculum, technology updates, transportation, and extracurricular and stipend positions. They would be looking to bring on three more staff members: a student support services team chairperson, a special education teacher, and a school counselor. The total recommended budget amounts to $45,935,465, increasing 2.5 percent from this year.
An audience member asked the committee if the proposed salary included meeting the contract for the district’s teachers. School Committee Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson simply said that this is their best estimate for salary commitments that they will need to meet next year.
WHS student Angelyn Ciampa named all kinds of activities going on at the high school, from winter sports’ senior nights to Model U.N. debates and the Robotics team competition. She mentioned the dates for junior and senior prom, April 8 and May 13, respectively. She also said that the girls’ lacrosse team are concerned that they don’t have a coach and that seniors are looking for more avenues to find scholarships besides Naviance.
Bryson asked how Ciampa gets her information, and she explained that she looks at fliers around school and social media. M. J. Byrnes proposed the idea of bringing back high school club showcases.
In public comment, resident Jeffrey Cohen claimed that Wilmington’s teachers have promoted a twisted agenda for political gain in talking about victims of police shootings, along with the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion as goals.
Other residents showed support for ending the mask mandate and the ongoing teachers’ negotiation. They spoke to the issues their own children were having in speech and socialization. A few comments brought up issues in Wilmington schools including classes eating lunch on the floor of the gymnasium at the North Intermediate School.
WHS Principal Linda Peters gave presentations on updates to the high school program of studies and the proposed freshman seminar. New classes included Intro to Programming, Web Design, Digital Literacy, Applied Digital Skills, Marine Science, French 1, Italian 1, U.S. History from a Global Perspective, Algebra 1 Honors, and A. P. Physics. She also mentioned other changes like realigning health classes and requiring all 9th grade students to take biology.
David Ragsdale noted one error he caught in the course descriptions. The committee approved the updates as presented.
For freshman seminars, Peters explained that these would be staffed by curriculum team leaders, counselors, and administrators. They would also add guest speakers including high school students. It would be a requirement for all 9th grade students. Some options for topics she mentioned were social emotional skills, vision of a graduate workshops, and a civics project. She hoped to start planning this year and put it in place in 2023.
The committee liked the idea, but they weren’t sure it would require an entire 84-minute period. Peters proposed either changing the schedule as part of the program review or using half of the current W2 block.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Brand noted that he shared the WPS 2020-2021 performance report, an update on the middle school program review, the special Town Meeting warrant articles, and the SEEM fiscal year 2023 budget.
He also reminded the committee about the state of the Wildwood Street School and the great opportunity the town has to participate in the MSBA process. He emphasized that demonstrating the current status of the school was the reason Wilmington was invited into the program. In the eligibility period, they have only a certain number of days to procure the $1.2 million for a feasibility study, which is why they need all the support that they can get for the March 8 special Town Meeting. He explained that they won’t be able to move forward and the opportunity will end without community support.
Ragsdale provided context that the Wildwood School was brought to Brand’s attention right when he started in this role, but they couldn’t apply for the MSBA until the following year, and then their acceptance was delayed in 2020.
Brand added that the Board of Health recently visited the school and they’re in the process of addressing the concerns that were brought up.
“We don’t have the space, without impacting other schools, to relocate all of the staff, students, and programs from the Wildwood,” he said.
However, he assured residents that the building is still safe to occupy and won’t be used if that changes.
The committee agreed with the importance of gathering community support for the special Town Meeting on March 8.
The next School Committee meeting will be on March 9 starting at 7 p.m.
