WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen meeting began by addressing the vandalism at Yentile Farm before they received presentations from new renters at 2 Lowell St. and DPW Operations Manager/Tree Warden Jamie Magaldi.
Chair Lilia Maselli spoke to the Yentile Farm facility vandalism, commenting that these are intentional acts into which the police department is looking. She asked for the town’s cooperation to notify the police of any suspicious behavior in the area.
Kimberly Freccero, of Jet Nutrition LLC, said in her request for a common victualer license that it’s her intention at 2 Lowell St. Unit 6B to open a shaken tea shop to sell health beverages and bars. They would add around eight seats inside.
Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that there weren’t any objections from the health director or building inspectors. After the board voted in favor, Freccero added that they would aim to open on May 1.
Wilmington DPW Operations Manager and Tree Warden Jamie Magaldi explained to the board how the town has again been designated a Tree City USA for 2021. The standards met for the requirement were having a tree care ordinance, a tree department, and a forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, along with observing and proclaiming Arbor Day.
In that regard, he asked the board to declare Arbor Day this year on April 29, which they then did. Magaldi also said that the Wilmington Memorial Library would be giving out free seedlings for the week to celebrate Arbor Day as long as supplies last.
Later, the board recognized their assigned warrant articles for the motions they’ll each make at Town Meeting, which is this Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. in the high school auditorium.
In communications, the board received Hull’s announcement on the future recreation director who will take over for Karen Campbell after she retires later this year. The current program director, Brett Sawin, will become the new recreation director. Hull spoke to the program director’s community involvement and experience in town before introducing him.
The board members took turns welcoming and congratulating Sawin on his new position. They also wished Campbell a great retirement.
Hull also wrote to the board regarding railroad crossings safety and Olin remediation. In the first memo, he shared that the MBTA had begun sending emails in advance of planned work done at the railroad crossings and taken their feedback about the signs from their presentations. In the latter, he said that Olin started planning their efforts to establish the boundaries of the contamination zone, working with the town and the Conservation Commission.
Hull walked the board through letters from Juan Vega notifying them of the increase of the MassWorks Grant by about a million dollars and Mary Pichetti of the Massachusetts School Building Authority on the projected enrollment increase in Wilmington schools.
Other communications regarded requests for renewed constable licenses for Paul Bruce and Ronald DiGiorgio, recommendations from Republican Town Committee Chair Robert Fasulo for the Board of Registrars, and a programming change from Verizon.
The board offered comments related to a letter from General Counsel Colin McNiece confirming the eligibility of the 100 West Street Project. Hull pointed out that the town’s letter to 100 West Street LLC had identified a number of issues. He said it was a shame that the proposed Princeton Properties affordable units couldn’t be counted toward the town’s 10 percent requirement.
Selectman Judy O’Connell reminded the board how the applicant for 100 West St. told them previously that they didn’t have a plan if sewer wasn’t an option and were counting on relief due to the affordable units offered. While she said she understood the profitability of the project, she could evidence here of inconsistent efforts by the state.
The board voted in favor of signing the purchase and sales agreement for the sale of town land on Aldrich Road, secondhand dealer licenses for GameStop and Robert Flaherty jewelers, and the requests of Wilmington Band Parents and Friends to sell cold drinks and other items at the Memorial Day Parade and the Recreation Commission’s Summer Concert Series.
They tabled the decision about executing the access agreement with the Mass DOT for soil borings in the Route 38 Bridge replacement project, as recommended by Hull, who mentioned that he couldn’t share the agreement with the board before the meeting that night.
When they decided to vote on the appointments for things like Animal Control Officer, Board of Appeals, and town and special counsel, Greg Bendel reminded the board that they intended to use town counsel to replace special counsel Dan Deutsch on the Olin project when they brought KP Law on four years ago. However, the town continued to pay for both law firms.
Hull estimated the hourly rates for the two law firms — around $220 for KP Law and $370 for Dan Deutsch. They still approved the proposed appointments but agreed to start a push in the future to complete the transition.
From the recommendations to the Board of Registrar as provided by Rob Fasulo, they approved nominee Kelly Richards. The board also approved the town manager’s appointments and reappointments before he read them off.
Some things mentioned in announcements included the retirement of Patty Ward, the re-elections of Greg Bendel and Kevin Caira to the board, and Town Meeting this Saturday. In new business, the board asked for updates on the bullying incident at the high school, the Yentile Farms bathroom, and the lifeguards needed for Silver Lake.
The Salute to Service honored Michael Johnson, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some of his listed achievements included the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the Afghan Campaign Medal.
The board’s next meeting will be on May 9 at 7 p. m.
