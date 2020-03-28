WILMINGTON — On Thursday, March 19, the Wilmington School Committee held an emergency meeting via video-conferencing platform Zoom to discuss logistical issues posed by the COVID19 illness.
“As you might imagine it’s been a whirlwind of activity the past six days, since the district moved to close our schools,” said Superintendent Glenn Brand.
He noted that he had spent much of the days prior on conference calls with the commissioner of education, the local association of school superintendents, and surrounding districts. He noted that actions were being discussed at both the state and federal level with regards to the mobilization and coordination of resources necessary to contend with the crisis.
The primary order of business for the meeting was to approve the continued payment of hourly and salaried employees who were on active status at the time of the school closure. The motion will give employees their regular salary and benefits during the three weeks in which schools are closed.
The committee voted by roll call, and unanimously passed the resolution.
In addition, Brand noted that food services would be offering grab-and-go lunches on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week.
According to Brand, the department of education has established that days of school lost to the coronavirus outbreak are not considered instructional days, but are instead treated as snow days or a planned vacation week would be. The 180-day requirement has been waived, such that, were students to return to school later this spring, the school year would not extend further into the summer than had been previously planned.
June 19 is the slated last day of classes for the district. Brand added that all instructional deadlines have been paused.
“We’re coming to terms with the understanding that we’re really frozen in time right now,” Brand said.
Brand also provided context on educational resources to students currently home from school. Due to issues of “equity and access,” public schools are more limited than private schools in what can be expected of students working from home. He noted that while some districts had immediately provided take-home learning resources to families, “…quite frankly, I think some of these lists were not that well formulated.”
Brand stated that district leadership in Wilmington took extra days to compile a “thoughtful” list. Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Staff Development Brian Reagan spearheaded this effort, and “has pulled together really a terrific set of resources, activities, links, and ideas,” according to Brand.
Committee member David Ragsdale asked about the time scale of these resources.
“How far out do they go in terms of expectations for the number of weeks?” He asked. “Are they just extending to sort of the three weeks we have right now for closure or do they potentially go beyond that?”
“The majority of the resources are electronic… they’re resources that refresh all the time,” Reagan answered.
Another issue discussed was a cancelled student trip to Europe. Committee member Steve Bjork asked Brand whether there would be any recourse for students and families who had already paid for the trip. Brand stated that the travel company had tentatively offered vouchers to students, to be used for future travel. Brand noted that this could pose problems for students who could not, or did not want to take advantage of such an option.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero added that Wilmington High School Principal Linda Peters was in talks with the travel company in the hopes of working out a more amenable option.
“We’re still working to get more guidance about that,” Ruggiero said.
Committee member MJ Byrnes expressed frustration that the company was not providing more options.
“For them not to be a little bit more willing to work with families… some students might not be able to use this voucher,” said Byrnes. “I think it’s profiting off the current situation.”
Brand noted that news was liable to change quickly, and that the district continues to work with a number of entities at both the state and federal level to ensure that the situation evolves as smoothly as possible. He noted that uncertainty was common to youth and adults alike.
“It’s not an understatement to say these are completely uncharted times,” Brand said.
