WILMINGTON — The Planning Board opened and continued numerous public hearings during their meeting on Tuesday night for projects ranging from new building uses to the construction of a 230,000 square foot warehouse.
They began with a sign special permit for 374 Main St. The project’s representative, John Peterson, commented on their intent to replace their existing signs with two double-sided LED signs. The board approved the special permit to provide a relief of four square feet and signs over 42 inches tall.
There were three public hearings where the applicants requested continuations until December, and in those cases the board approved and continued action deadlines as necessary. These pertained to the public hearings for 208 Main St. on behalf of Alrig USA Development LLC; 40-50 Fordham Road on behalf of HRP Fordham, LLC; Birch Street on behalf of Haralambos Katsikis; and Cross Street on behalf of One Cross, LLC.
The board approved the Form A that they received that night for 82 Lowell St. Doug Lynch, representing applicants Stephen and Kelsey Downs, said that they proposed segmenting off a piece of the property to sell it to another buyer. The board had no issues with the proposal.
They also approved site plan review waiver requests for 335 Main St. and 1 Progress Way. Regarding 335 Main St., Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich reported that the applicant was requesting to change the use back to being a spa.
The representatives for 1 Progress Way explained that the applicant wanted to make minor modifications to an existing ramp to allow trucks to drive in and out and move the wastewater tank from inside to outside. They noted that some repaving would be done. Some of the comments that Gingrich shared from Town Engineer Paul Alunni included recommendations of compliance checks and a survey plan.
Scott Foberg, of P.S.I., detailed that the request to waive the site plan review for 200 Research Drive was made to create a concrete area to help with their processing of their products. Planning Board Chairman Terence Boland brought up the fact that the proposed site plan in use was old, and they would normally require current conditions in the plan that the town approves.
Gingrich added that this would confirm the meeting of zoning by-law requirements for things like open space and parking.
Foberg reflected that the current plans had been difficult to acquire but he would keep looking for them. Boland suggested that Foberg make a copy and mark up this plan to reflect the current state before the board voted to table the vote for their next meeting.
Textron submitted a site plan review and ground water protection district special permit to the board in order to increase the time period for their building permits due to a long procurement time for a new fire pump. The board voted to accept the town’s draft decisions and the special permit change.
The board then approved the site plan review for 175 Lowell St., where the applicant, Wilmington Lowell Owner LLC, requested to raise the elevation of the building by 1.75 feet. The representative for the project suggested that this would limit trips in and out of the site and improve filtration by creating more space from the groundwater tables.
Representative Doug Lynch spoke for the applicants at 41 Westdale Ave. regarding a non-conforming lot special permit. He shared that they would construct a single-family house on the property with 50 feet of frontage.
One of the suggestions made by the town was to create a semi-circle in front of the house as a turnaround for vehicles. Boland noted that it was unclear from the DPW’s comments what exactly they were looking for concerning the proposed turnaround and snow storage space.
Gingrich said that the applicant should try to work with the DPW for a better idea of expectations while looking to improve the circulation and snow storage issues brought up.
A few residents spoke up during the public hearing to say that it would be beneficial if the end of the street were improved and the stormwater addressed. Lynch replied that they needed to apply for the stormwater management permit to be able to address those concerns. This request was continued to December.
The board received an initial overview of the plan for 800 Salem St. for sign special permit, ground water protection district special permit, stormwater management permit, and site plan review. Representative Larry Beals provided context that the site had been used for many years as a sand and gravel operation.
Developer Matt Costa explained the plan to create a warehouse including office space with 322 parking spaces that could accommodate two tenants in the building. He also discussed access points, water storage tanks, design, materials, and septic. They did estimate that traffic overall to the location would go down, though traffic in the area would be impacted during peak hours.
Board member Peter Moser noted that tractor trailers would have more of an impact to traffic than the dump trucks currently coming in and out of the site.
Randi Holland proposed adding sustainable elements and shared a concern that Wilmington was becoming a “warehouse city.” The board voted to continue this public hearing.
They also continued the public hearing regarding 38 Upton Drive’s site plan review and stormwater management permit. For this project, the applicants wanted to add more potential uses to the site: general manufacturing, limited manufacturing, and light industrial. They said nothing would change in the plans.
Their last appointment belonged to Reading Municipal Light Department regarding site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit at 326 Ballardvale St. Representative Rob Peterson Sr. said that they would build an electrical substation and potentially a storage building on this site. They reported a need to re-design to meet the comments from Alunni, so the board continued this matter to December as well.
The board didn’t give any recommendations regarding the two Board of Appeals items — 100 West St. and 278 Lowell St. Gingrich shared that the plan at 100 West St. still needed traffic review and sewer. On 278 Lowell St., whose decision from the building inspector was appealed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, the board replied that they didn’t have authority in this matter.
Gingrich mentioned her meeting with the Select Board the previous week about the updated to the DHCD guidelines for commuter rail communities and what Wilmington would have to do. She shared the requirements along with the Select Board’s suggestion that they consider noncompliance. Holland agreed with the sentiment that this kind of zoning change would not receive a favorable vote at Town Meeting. However, they were in agreement with Gingrich trying to figure out a plan instead of simply not trying for compliance at all.
