WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Aug. 23, the committee received updates from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand on the MSBA process and the Wildwood programs.
The committee also approved the updated bullying prevention policy which was first read earlier summer.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Brand delivered news on the Wildwood both regarding the temporary solution and the permanent solution before updates on staffing. He first mentioned that all district staff would be reporting for the school year on Monday, Aug. 28.
He then explained that the Wildwood campus now includes the middle school and the West Intermediate School. Regarding the capital project largely centered around adding appropriate restroom facilities at the middle school, he reported that construction was on schedule to allow the Wildwood to open as originally planned.
There was about 10 percent of the construction work left to be done at that time, while all of the materials and equipment had been moved into the school. He said there may be some growing pains during the adjustment to the new setup.
School Committee member Mike Mercaldi commended Brand and the town for the work getting done quickly.
Brand added that the playground was being installed by the end of the week. He assured the committee parking would be adequate but tight, with area dedicated for staff, and the three schools would be mindful about not having competing events. He also mentioned that the police and fire departments would be partnering with the schools to ensure safety.
Chair David Ragsdale specifically shouted out the school administration along with Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper and Town Manager Jeff Hull for the hours they put into finding the interim solution.
“We all feel really good about this solution,” Ragsdale said.
He also appreciated what the Wildwood families and staff have endured over the past few years.
Brand said that the DPW especially was instrumental with the installation of a sign and the playground.
Secondly, Brand updated the board on the next steps for the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School. He shared two memos with the committee: one with a status update and one explaining the educational visioning process.
He said the latter included the phases of the program and the sessions that participants would be asked to attend. He also remarked that 30 community members expressed interest and ability to participate so far, and there were opportunities to participate both in person and remotely.
Jesse Fennelly said he was glad to see the offering of virtual meetings for unlimited participants. He referenced the list of schools to be visited as “to be determined” and asked when they might pick schools to visit.
Brand replied saying they would consider the distance from town and their ability to view schools in this general area. He also confirmed that there would still be more chances for community participation for those who can’t join the educational visioning sessions.
Stephen Turner wondered if any teachers signed up for the process, and Brand answered that none had to his knowledge, but he was confident a few would do so by the end of the enrollment period.
Ragsdale clarified his understanding was that the authority of the decision-making for the project would rest on the Wildwood School Building Committee going forward. Brand confirmed this was the case.
He also noted that this committee has representatives from the School Committee, other town boards, parent/guardians, district and town staff, and community members.
The last piece of Brand’s report pertained to staffing in the school district.
Human Resources Director Andrea Stern-Armstrong shared that the district was scrambling to get its open positions filled in time for the start of school. She said they were in a good place overall. She pointed out a few significant openings including a school psychologist position, an educational assistant at the Wildwood School, and two long-term substitute teaching positions.
M.J. Byrnes asked if they received any applications yet for the school psychologist, and Stern-Armstrong said they hadn’t.
Mercaldi asked if the teams were adequately staffed to cover any gaps while searching for candidates. Stern-Armstrong responded affirmatively.
Turner highlighted how much work had been put in over the summer to cut down the number of open positions.
Ragsdale recalled there seems to always be staffing changes right before the start of school.
Brand also announced that the district had been accepted into the Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education. He said this would hopefully help the town attract and retain diverse and competent staff. Stern-Armstrong shared that the goal would be to connect with other districts and return with new ideas to introduce in schools.
In important dates, they called out the first day of school as Aug. 30 for grades 1-12, while the Boutwell starts on Sept. 5 and the Wildwood starts on Sept. 6. Ragsdale reminded the audience the delay will be fixed when students at the Boutwell miss a school day for election day.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled to be Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
