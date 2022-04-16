When the Battle of Concord and Lexington took place on April 19, 1775, Wilmington men responded. The Wilmington Minute Men had only been organized a few weeks before they were called to march to the first event of the Revolutionary War.
There had long been militia in colonial towns, organized into 30 regiments. In September 1774, Massachusetts towns began designating one third of their militia as “Minute Men.” While much of the action was near Boston, an incident in Worcester resulted in the formation of the first Minute Men company.
Following the Boston Tea Party in Dec. 1773, England imposed some acts upon the colony, which would become known as The Intolerable Acts. Under the Massachusetts Governance Act, passed in May 1774, all officials would be appointed by Parliament, not elected locally, as of Aug. 1.
It also banned town meetings, but not county meetings. On June 17, Gen. Thomas Gage received a letter of loyalty from lawyers and judges of the Worcester court, except one.
During the summer, though, things heated up. Gage received a letter from Maj. Gen. Brattle, noting that patriots in Concord were urging him, as a militia leader, to have his company ready to “meet at one minute’s warning, equipped with arms and ammunition.”
On Sept. 1, the British seized a large quantity of powder in Charlestown and several cannon in Cambridge. This “powder alarm” sparked rumors of mayhem and claims that six men had been killed. Soon, thousands of men were marching on Cambridge. It took some hasty persuasion by leaders to calm them.
Then, on Sept. 6, the Worcester court opened its new term. While the court personnel were largely unchanged, now they were appointed by the crown.
A silent gauntlet of 6,000 armed men lined the streets of Worcester, forcing all justices, court officers and lawyers to recant. The justices signed a pledge to refrain from all judicial proceedings.
This soon produced a shift in the balance of power in Massachusetts, wrote Thomas J. Fleming in “The Story of Bunker Hill.” The Worcester County Convention suggested that all militia officers resign the commissions they had received from the crown. The Worcester County militia was reorganized into seven regiments, with democratically elected officers. They were further directed to enlist a third of their men to be ready to act at “a minute’s notice.”
This model was soon carried out in many towns in eastern Massachusetts. The Minute Men didn’t have to be recruited; they were selected from men already members of the militia. On March 9, 1775, 27 members of the Wilmington Militia officially became the Wilmington Minute Men.
Cadwallader Ford, Jr. was elected captain. John Harnden was the lieutenant. William Blanchard and David Beard were sergeants. Three men were elected as water bearers: Nathan Beard, Ephraim Flagg and Benjamin Taylor. Other members of the company were: William Butters, Jr., Benjamin Harnden, John Winn, Joseph Evans, Jr., Jesse Hopkins, Paul Upton, John Eames, Jr., Phineas Peabody, Russell Jones, Benjamin Gleason, John Gould, James Tweed, Samuel Eames, Jonathan Eames, John Gowing, Jr., Moses Pearson, William Fay (or Tay or Pay) Jesse Holt, Joshua Thompson, and Jacob Flynn.
The Minute Men put in 10 half-days of training in the following six weeks. Their training field was near the Blanchard home on Federal Hill. When the alarm came on the night of April 18, they were ready. Along with the Minute Men, members of the militia also marched.
It is believed they marched down Chestnut Street to Mill Road, and then over Wood Hill into Woburn’s Second Precinct, now Burlington. There they were joined by Minute Men from Reading, Stoneham, and Billerica. They marched to Meriam’s Corner in Concord.
The British regulars had first come to Lexington Green. It was never determined who fired “the shot heard round the world,” but the skirmish left seven Americans dead. Rebel leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock, wanted by the British, had been at a house in Lexington but escaped to Woburn. The British then moved on to Concord, seeking supplies of black powder and other materials. In a a bloody encounter at North Bridge, two militiamen and four Redcoats were killed, and many wounded.
At noon, the British began their return to Boston, with flankers patrolling the sides of the column. This led them to Meriam’s Corner, where a narrow bridge caused them to close ranks. And that is where the Minute Men and militia were waiting in ambush.
Concealed behind stone walls, trees and buildings, the Minute Men began picking off Redcoats in their line of march. Soon the British troops, said to be the greatest army in the world, were in an open rout, with soldiers dropping their muskets and packs as they fled.
As they reached Lexington, the British troops ran to the Green. Then, up ahead, they saw a relief column of 1,350 troops approaching. But the soldiers’ hopes for a safe return to Boston were not fulfilled. The retreat through Menotomy proved to be some of the bloodiest action of the day. The Redcoats made their way to Charlestown, where they were able to camp on Bunker Hill, returning to Boston the next day.
Wilmington had no casualties that day, but one man from Woburn, Daniel Thompson, was killed by a flanker.
