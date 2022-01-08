One of the interesting native sons of Wilmington was Arthur T. Bond, who is supposed to have written a history of the town. He and his wife, Sophia Frances Hamblen Bond, who founded the Wilmington Women’s Club in 1901 with an initial membership of 28, were probably our most intimate friends during their residence here.
There has been a good deal of discussion as to whether or not Bond ever did write a history of the town, and if so what became of it. I will touch on this point later, but first a word as to his background and family history, which is quite interesting.
The Bond family put Wilmington on the map with a product which became widely known as Bond crackers, made in two bakeries standing near the center of town and owned by twin brothers, Thomas Davis Bond (Arthur T’s father) and Timothy Davis Bond, born Sept. 12, 1815.
Thomas Bond owned what became the Congregational parsonage and Arthur T. Bond was born there July 16, 1852. In those days it was rather the custom to name a child after a deceased predecessor, and this happened in Bond’s case. He succeeded to the name of an infant brother who had died two years previously.
In 1854, Thomas Bond built what is now called the Catholic rectory and moved into it, deeding his former residence to the Congregational society for a parsonage. Incidentally, the very fine stone wall in front of the Catholic rectory was built within my own recollection by Stillman C. White who then owned it and was also the possessor of a stone quarry.
Thomas Bond’s cracker factory stood next to the parsonage, about where the next house stands now. On the night of Feb. 15, 1864 it caught fire, and a spark from it ignited the steeple of the Congregational Church. Both buildings burned to the ground as well as the other cracker bakery owned by Timothy Bond, which stood further up the road about where Jim Kelley’s house stood later. (Site of the Abundant Life School — ed.)
Incidentally, it was not the original Congregational Church that was destroyed, but the second one, which had been erected in 1813 on land acquired from William Blanchard (Aunt Lizzie Blanchard’s father) who then lived at the corner of Glen Road.
Timothy Davis Bond lived beside his own bakery in a house which was afterwards moved across the street and was later the McMahon house. Its first owner in its present location was Deacon James Skilton, a godly and righteous pillar who was so pious that he wouldn’t let his wife cook anything they had to chew on a Sunday.
She was short and stout and dressed in white. The deacon was tall and thin, always dressed in a black suit on Sunday, and was known as the stripe in his wife’s dress. He was also a coinesseur of fine liquors which he always kept on hand for the needy and deserving, but liquor isn’t chewable — not supposed to be, at any rate.
In a field back of Timothy’s bakery was a large barn where the wooden fagots used as fuel under the overs were collected and bundled. The Bond family owned considerable land in the vicinity — most of the land between Glen Road and Clark Street in fact, and Middlesex Avenue adjoining was called Bond Street. Church Street at the time was nothing but a cart path.
In this background Arthur T. Bond lived and grew up until he entered Williams College.
(Editor’s note: A collection of Bond’s materials was found about 25 years ago. It was purchased by the town and has become the backbone of Wilmington’s historical collection. It did not, however, include a history, per se, of the town. Bond in 1906 had set forth a proposal to the town to write such a history, asking for a $750 fee. Charles J. Sargent moved for an appropriation of $1,550 to purchase the manuscript and publish it. The vote was 30 to 24. However, the article lost, being six votes shy of the required two-thirds majority. Paul Emmons searched Bond’s office after his death, but found no history. He wrote that Bond had transcribed the accounts of Wilmington’s first town meeting, but he was unable to find it.)
