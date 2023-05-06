WILMINGTON — There were two competing articles at Town Meeting on Saturday to appropriate funds for the interim Wildwood School project to be created within the middle school. The first was Article 32 appropriating $545,359 which was made by the School Committee; the second was a petitioned article, Article 46, appropriating $1.5 million from free cash.
As these articles were taken up in order, Article 32 was considered before Article 46.
After the motion was made to approve the appropriation of $545,359, the first resident to comment asked for an explanation of the change in cost from the original budget of $1.1 million suggested at previous School Committee meetings. She asked for a visual of the plan, which the town couldn’t supply.
Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that there had been change in the scope of work and funding source. Instead of using the town’s budget, they had sought the cost of the new playground using ARPA funds. The newly presented cost would include changing an office space located off of the middle school library into restrooms. However, he assured the community that this new plan had been agreed upon by the superintendent, the School Committee and Select Board chairs, and himself.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand added that the plan had not changed on its face despite having been moved to a different location in the middle school building.
“This shift in the number still provides all elements of this plan that have been presented publicly,” he said.
He also described that the bids for the construction were lower than anticipated.
“I absolutely can say that we’re very comfortable with these numbers.”
David Ragsdale confirmed that the plan was presented to the School Committee but not in its current form.
“One of the reasons that the cost came down was that the revised plan was able to locate bathrooms in a place where there was already plumbing rather than construct bathrooms from scratch,” he said.
He spoke to the fact that they weren’t compromising any priorities with this plan.
Kevin MacDonald asked at this time about the current balance of the town’s free cash and capital stabilization funds. Hull replied that free cash had about $27.2 million and capital stabilization $12 million.
Melissa Plowman asked Brand to confirm that the priorities of an outdoor play space, adequate bathroom facilities, and a separate entrance with a security system were still part of the current plan. Brand agreed that these remained.
A motion was made to move the question and end discussion, which was approved by over a two-thirds majority.
Ragsdale, having made the original motion, then had one more chance to speak. He mentioned that the current solution where Wildwood students and staff are split between three schools is unsustainable due to staff traveling between schools and students losing instructional time.
The article was approved unanimously.
As Article 46 came up, petitioned to appropriate $1.5 million from free cash for the same project, Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton mentioned that a presentation on the project would take place after the vote on this article.
A motion was then made and seconded to pass over Article 46.
Another resident pointed out that the question asked during discussion on Article 32 had been about the reason for the change, but the answer given was that the plan was deemed suitable. She also claimed there was a lack of open communication because she noticed some folks waiting to speak when the motion to move the question was made were not allowed to share.
She expressed concern about scrutiny on the school department’s spending which she didn’t see given to other departments.
Eaton replied that it was not his intention not to let those who were standing speak, and if that happened it was in error.
Hull expanded upon his original reply, adding that the bids for the construction just came in last week which led to the new smaller fund request. He also said that all of the Wildwood School Building Committee and Finance Committee meetings are public.
A few residents asked if the presentation could be made before the vote was taken up on Article 46. Eaton replied that the presentation wasn’t part of this article and couldn’t be made unless they approve a motion to lay the vote on this article on the table. Initially a motion to table was made, but it was withdrawn because town counsel recommended first voting no on the motion to pass over which was still due for a vote.
Instead, the motion to pass over Article 46 was approved, and the meeting moved on to the presentation
Brand explained that the Wildwood is the oldest school in the town, built in 1955, recalling how they decided that the school not reopen after the oil cleanup in 2022. Until this new plan is completed, the Wildwood students have been split between three schools. Had they stayed in the current school, he assured the community that there would have been costs for system failures and energy associated.
The Carter Lane Wildwood campus was created after consultants identified options ranging in cost between $3 million and $15 million, all which took too long to complete or would be disruptive to the entire district. There would be new bathrooms created over the summer along with an outdoor space to be paid for by ARPA funds.
Brand also mentioned that the MSBA process is considering school consolidation in order to reduce the town’s operational costs of schools and transitions between schools. He shared that the current schools will not continue to meet expanding students’ needs.
The feasibility study would explore building consideration and look at capacity and enrollment projections to create an educational vision for the town. This would include plenty of public meetings and opportunity for feedback. He suggested that a new school would establish sound teaching and learning conditions, be an early investment in education, and support the most vulnerable students.
