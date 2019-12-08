WILMINGTON — Last weekend, Danielle McCoy, a graphite pencil artist from Wilmington, won two awards at the Woburn Guild of Artists Fall Exhibition for her piece “Holding My Mother’s Hand.”
This year’s Woburn Guild of Artists Fall Exhibition took place on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event happens annually, and offers local artists, both members and non-members of the Guild, the opportunity to share their work with the community. Art can be entered in the following categories: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Sculpture/Carving/Handcraft, Photography, Graphics-Computer Generated/
Manipulated, Dry Media, Mixed Media, and Student work.
Artwork entered in the show has the ability to win a few different kinds of awards. Each category has Ribbon Awards, where the amount given is based on the amount of artists entered in that particular category. There are also three Member awards: “Best in Show,” “Student,” and “Amateur.” The public also votes on two awards: “People’s Choice,” voted on by all show attendees over the age of 12, and “Most Improved,” judged by the board.
McCoy, who is the wife of longtime Wilmington Selectmen Michael McCoy, entered four pieces in the show. She won “Best in Show,” and “People’s Choice.” Her “Best in Show” win marked the first time a graphite drawing has won the award in the history of the Woburn Guild of Artists.
For her show-winning piece, “Holding My Mother’s Hand,” judges commented, saying “Not only is this beautifully executed, but the composition and the sentiment is lovely. You can sense the love, kindness, and depth of care in a simple composition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.