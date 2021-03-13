A bicycle trip nearly 150 years ago is the basis for a mystery story set in Wilmington. The story concerns a young man named Peter Blackman who travelled by bicycle from Cambridge to Andover, passing through Reading and Wilmington. The story was published in Yankee magazine in 1966.
The mystery presented in the story concerns a missing bride and a white shoe, but another mystery is the exact location of the story. Mr. Blackman related that he was travelling on the stage road that ran from Lowell to Boston. He put up in a former tavern, an old colonial home in Wilmington.
He described the house in detail, a two story with a cupola, a carriage shed on the left side, with three sets of doors. He even described the hinges. There was a front room which extended across the building, and the remains of a former bar on the right.
Young Blackman had, during the evening, a glass of a special “flip” with the owner of the house, who told him it was a former tavern on the stage road, in his grandfather’s time. That would have been about 50 years prior to the bicycle trip. The host then proceeded to tell the tale of a missing bride, a tale in which a white shoe figured prominently.
When Blackman awoke the following morning, he was missing one of his shoes. In its place, however, was a white ladies shoe. Had he been visited by pack rats, or was there some deeper mystery?
Blackman said, at the end of the story, that he still had the white shoe to exhibit, as proof. He also said that the farmhouse had burned down about two years later.
In a Town Crier article published a month after the Yankee story, Capt. Larz Neilson attempted to locate the old tavern where the story might have taken place. One major problem was the stage road. There was no stage line that ran from Lowell to Boston, said Larz, and there was no tavern on such a line. He stated this twice in his article. He went so far as to state that, to the best of his knowledge, there was never such a farmhouse in Wilmington.
However, in the book New England Grouse Shooting, William Harnden Foster refers to a tavern which stood at Shawsheen and Main streets in Tewksbury, where the Oakdale Mall now stands.
“The square New England farmhouse at the cross-roads, that, years before had served as a stagecoach tavern on the old Boston and Lowell Turnpike.”
That reference would not be the farmhouse in question, but it alludes to Main Street in Tewksbury having been a turnpike.
Given that the farmhouse was said to have burned, probably about 1880, determining the location is an unlikely possibility. Maybe the farmhouse was actually in another town.
Larz concluded his comments on the story to say that if it were not for the fact that the white shoe was there to exhibit, he might presume that young Mr. Blackman might have had one glass of flip too many that night.
