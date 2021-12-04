WILMINGTON — In communications received for their meeting on Nov. 22, the Board of Selectmen heard about free cash, COVID-19 boosters, inhabitant by-laws, centenarians, and more.
The first memo shared by Town Manager Jeff Hull came from Deborah Wanger of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue regarding the town’s current free cash amount of $32,762,493. Hull said that this amount would remain certified until the end of the fiscal year before reverting to zero for the process to start again.
An announcement from the Baker Polito Administration about COVID-19 boosters said that fully vaccinated individuals 18 years or older were now eligible as long as it had been six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.
“The CDC states that individuals can mix and match the boosters,” Hull said.
For more information, the administration directed residents to visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or contact the Vaccine Resource Line Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. or Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. by calling 211 and following the prompts.
DPW Director Mike Woods wrote to the board updating them on the status of PFAS measurements in the town’s wells. He shared that the Sargent Water Treatment Plant was back up and running. Their most recent test showed a non-detect status, and the next test would be in December. The board had previously requested regular updates given the 20.6 parts per trillion measurement from October.
The next note came from Hull regarding the review of the town inhabitant by-laws. He instructed residents with questions or comments to send them to Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson. He expected a draft of revisions to be ready in early December, followed by a 45-day comment period.
Their plan after that would be to prepare articles to modify the by-laws at the annual Town Meeting. Hull also said that Rob Peterson might come before the board in January on behalf of the Inhabitant By-Law Committee.
Hull’s other memo that night concerned the Finance Committee’s meeting on Nov. 17. He shared that the committee had received three new members and discussed an overview of the budget process.
He then discussed a memo from the Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security Curtis Woods, who told the board that enough town staff had completed the required cybersecurity training.
“Buy-in and awareness of cybersecurity is critical,” Woods wrote.
Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello wrote to the board announcing that two Wilmington residents were becoming centenarians. She shared that Polly O’Brien and Ruth Preble were celebrating their 100th birthdays — O’Brien on Nov. 2 and Preble on Nov. 28. She also acknowledged their long residencies in Wilmington and their long family trees.
The Surface Transportation Board update from Erick Hocky regarding the New England Transrail said that the project remained on hold. Hull shared that the town and Wilmington-Woburn Intermodal would continue to work with the STB.
Besides communications, three requests came in that night for the board to approve.
The first regarded the American Rescue Plan Act funds to be dispensed as detailed by Hull. He restated his intention to use $5.5 million to replace the Woburn Street water line, $1 million to replace 250 cache basins, $300,000 for façade and streetscape on Main Street, $50,000 for contact tracing, $50,000 for marketing, and $100,000 for grant administration.
Selectman Kevin Caira pointed out that there was around $7,000 unaccounted for and suggested donating that amount to the Wilmington Food Pantry. However, Hull said that the allocations were just estimates, and the full amount would be used for the purposes described. He also said that the food pantry wouldn’t fit the criteria for how the funds could be utilized.
Judy O’Connell asked who would decide about the grants for street improvements and marketing. Hull responded with all of the town employees who would oversee all of the allotments: DPW Director Mike Woods and Town Engineer Paul Alunni for the water line and cache basins, and Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich for the streetscape improvements. He explained that a program and a committee would be developed for awarding the grants along with staff.
They amended the motion to approve the funds expenditure detailing that all of the funds be used and approved it.
The board then approved the request of the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce to have an ice sculpture on the town common for part of the tree lighting ceremony and then the request of We’re One Wilmington to put up signs promoting the same festival. They included it under important dates for Saturday, Dec. 4.
As announcements, the board members celebrated the new centenarians. Greg Bendel gave shout-outs for the Wilmington Pop Warner’s Night of Champions, the Wilmington Travel Basketball 3-on-3 tournament, and the U-10 football team going to the championship. They also wished folks a happy Thanksgiving.
Bendel gave the Salute to Service in honor of Edwin G. Nash, who was a seaman first class in the U. S. Navy Reserves from 1944 to 1946. He mentioned that Nash created a blended family of nine children and earned his master’s degree in his late 60s. He thanked him for his service to the country and to the community and presented the honor to Nash’s children who were in the audience.
