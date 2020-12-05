Smallpox, almost unknown today, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Indians in the Massachusetts area during the year 1609. It was this circumstance that enabled the Pilgrims to withstand their terrible first winter (1620), for if there had been many natives, they most surely would have attacked the little colony.
It was also this circumstance that enabled the Puritans to get a foothold before the natives had regained their strength, and thus found the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
French explorer Samuel De Champlain and Englishman Capt. John Smith explored the New England coast in 1609. Champlain came south as far as Cape Cod, and his exploration included the Merrimack River. Smith reportedly explored the Mystic River, coming as far as Winchester.
One party or the other had, in its band of men, the disease which was almost benign to the white men but which was absolutely fatal to the natives.
In Andover, at a place known as Shattuck’s Farm, traces of the campfires around which the sick natives huddled, as they died, have remained as mute testimony.
Such a place, too, was Buck’s Hill in Wilmington, where the natives had a summer encampment for hundreds or thousands of years. They died, leaving behind many artifacts, some of which are now in the New York Museum of Science. Others are at the Wilmington town museum at the Harnden Tavern.
Buck’s Hill was a natural camping spot for the natives. It was high enough to catch every breeze — important in that the breezes discouraged the efforts of the ever-present mosquito. The site overlooked a large level tract of land suitable for farming.
Nearby was a large brook in which alewives swarmed every spring, providing fertilizer for the corn, beans and squash which the Indians grew.
To clear farmland was an easy task for the aborigines of New England. They simply set a fire to the forest, and if the fire raged off into country 30 or 40 miles away, that was of no concern. They then planted among the charred remains and in a few years, they had a farm.
It was their cleared land that led Roger and William Buck to settle where they did, 63 years after the epidemic of 1609 had killed the natives. The land was already overgrown, but still somewhat cleared. The Buck home is now the oldest house in Wilmington.
Buck’s Hill has yielded a treasure trove of native artifacts, spear and arrow points, knives, chips and grinding tools. Chips are pieces of stone that were worked but discarded, due to a flaw. On the east side of Woburn Street, there is a rock where the natives ground their corn, a hollowed place in the ledge, worn perfectly round and smooth.
Another place in Wilmington where natives camped during the summer was the high land overlooking Martin’s Brook along Salem Street. Prof. Burtt of the Lowell Technological Institute collected pottery shards and other proofs of the encampment there. All traces of native activity there are entirely gone, due to gravel operations.
A third place in Wilmington was a site near Hopkins Street and Shawsheen Avenue, overlooking the Shawsheen River. Although a few arrowheads have been found there, there is not sufficient proof for this writer that there was a semi-permanent encampment there.
(Written 1961)
