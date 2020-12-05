Town Crier

Smallpox, almost un­known today, was respon­sible for the deaths of hun­dreds of Indians in the Massachusetts area during the year 1609. It was this circumstance that enabled the Pilgrims to withstand their terrible first winter (1620), for if there had been many na­tives, they most surely would have attacked the little colony.

It was also this circumstance that enabled the Puritans to get a foothold before the natives had regained their strength, and thus found the Massa­chusetts Bay Colony.

French explorer Samu­el De Champlain and Eng­lishman Capt. John Smith explored the New Eng­land coast in 1609. Cham­plain came south as far as Cape Cod, and his ex­ploration included the Merrimack River. Smith reportedly explored the Mystic River, coming as far as Winchester.

One party or the other had, in its band of men, the disease which was al­most benign to the white men but which was ab­so­lutely fatal to the natives.

In Andover, at a place known as Shattuck’s Farm, traces of the camp­fires around which the sick natives huddled, as they died, have remained as mute testimony.

Such a place, too, was Buck’s Hill in Wilming­ton, where the natives had a summer encampment for hundreds or thousands of years. They died, leaving behind many artifacts, some of which are now in the New York Mu­seum of Science. Others are at the Wilmington town museum at the Harn­den Tavern.

Buck’s Hill was a natural camping spot for the natives. It was high enough to catch every breeze — important in that the breezes discouraged the efforts of the ever-present mosquito. The site overlooked a large level tract of land suitable for farming.

Nearby was a large brook in which alewives swarmed every spring, providing fertilizer for the corn, beans and squash which the Indians grew.

To clear farmland was an easy task for the aborigines of New England. They simply set a fire to the forest, and if the fire raged off into country 30 or 40 miles away, that was of no concern. They then planted among the char­red remains and in a few years, they had a farm.

It was their cleared land that led Roger and Wil­liam Buck to settle where they did, 63 years after the epidemic of 1609 had killed the natives. The land was already overgrown, but still somewhat cleared. The Buck home is now the oldest house in Wilmington.

Buck’s Hill has yielded a treasure trove of native artifacts, spear and ar­row points, knives, chips and grinding tools. Chips are pieces of stone that were worked but discarded, due to a flaw. On the east side of Woburn Street, there is a rock where the natives ground their corn, a hollowed place in the ledge, worn perfectly round and smooth.

Another place in Wil­mington where natives camped during the summer was the high land overlooking Martin’s Brook along Salem Street. Prof. Burtt of the Lowell Technological Institute col­lected pottery shards and other proofs of the encampment there. All traces of native activity there are entirely gone, due to gravel operations.

A third place in Wil­ming­ton was a site near Hop­kins Street and Shaw­sheen Avenue, overlooking the Shawsheen River. Al­though a few arrowheads have been found there, there is not sufficient proof for this writer that there was a semi-permanent encampment there.

(Written 1961)

