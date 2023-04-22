WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night featured presentations from different middle school representatives, the acceptance of a donation to the WHS Lamplighters Guild, and recognition of committee member Melissa Plowman.
The regular middle school representatives to the School Committee shared some recent activities at the school including the 7th and 8th grade dances, march madness tournament, MCAS, Project 351 clothing donation drive, and advisory block Panorama lesson called “Crest of Strength.”
Members of the middle school robotics teams, Apollo and Artemis, joined the meeting to present their efforts over the past year. They clarified that 7th and 8th grade students are on the Apollo team, and 6th and 7th graders make up the Artemis team.
The Apollo team spent the past year learning and mastering incorporating linear slides, implementing machine learning, utilizing a camera as a sensor, and working in 3-D design and printing.
The Artemis team has been learning about mechanics, engineering, programming, and working as a team. The team recently placed 22nd in their state championship where they competed among 35 other teams, 34 of which were high school teams.
The committee asked the group members what happens at the end of the year to the robots. The answer delivered said that they get new parts each year and save the previous robots as examples to build off.
Plowman told the students that she was impressed and proud of them and their leadership.
“A sign of great leadership is recognizing the strengths of others and highlighting them,” she said.
Stephen Turner remarked at the size of the group, which is made up of over 70 students.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand said that it was exciting to see their growth and thanked the teacher advisors involved for their support.
A member of Wilmington Public Schools Choral and Theatre Support, or CATS, shared briefly as the committee prepared to accept a donation to the WHS Lamplighters Guild. They explained that they support the middle and high school drama clubs, choruses, and a cappella groups.
They hold fundraisers to raise money to fund student trips, travel expenses, end of year banquets, and scholarships for graduating seniors. They requested that their donation of $5,000 be deposited into the Lamplighters Guild student activities account for any needs related to the drama club plays or musicals.
Turner called out the large number of students involved in drama and theater at the two schools. He specifically said that he enjoyed the recent production of School of Rock where high school and middle school students performed and worked together.
The CATS representative said that this collaboration helped build the bridge between middle and high school along with bringing new talent, enthusiasm, and energy into the theater.
The committee voted in favor of accepting the donation. They also approved the academic calendar for the next school year, after previously agreeing not to change the wording of “Columbus Day” in any way.
They nominated Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson to represent the committee in upcoming School Cafeteria Employees Association contract negotiations. Brand said that the current contract expires in June. Turner volunteered to be an alternate.
Plowman shared subcommittee reports from the Wilmington Educational Foundation (WEF) and the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). She described the most recent WEF meeting where they considered technology grant applications and divided the funds by the requests. She noted there that many of the grant requests aligned with the School Committee’s initiatives, especially around diversity and inclusion.
She also shared that SEPAC had a virtual workshop about preparing for college with social needs and learning differences.
Bryson spoke on behalf of the committee in recognition of Plowman’s leadership during her time on the committee. She highlighted Plowman’s dedication, knowledge, good judgment, participation in various committees, and addressing social-emotional and mental health needs of students. She said Plowman focused on the students and made the committee better.
In response, Plowman said that it was a difficult decision she had made not to run for re-election because she’s passionate about the work. She was also moved by the dedication of the rest of the committee. She said she was honored to have the chance to work with them and that she learned a lot professionally during her service.
Turner added that he learned from Plowman’s patience and knowledge.
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for April 26 at 7 p.m.
