WILMINGTON — On Tues­day, Sept. 1, 2020, Mas­sa­chusetts residents voted in the state primary elections. In addition to traditional in-person voting, many voters opted to utilize absentee, mail-in ballots, and early voting in this year’s primary election.

Looking at the competitive Democratic Senate primary between incumbent Ed Mar­key and current 4th Congres­sional District Represen­tative Joe Kennedy III, Wil­ming­­ton favored Markey, by a margin of 2,454 votes to 2,247 votes. This result match­ed statewide re­sults, though by a narrower margin. On the state­wide level, Markey prevailed by a margin of roughly 10 percentage points.

In the Republican Sen­ate primary, Kevin O’Con­nor won by a margin of 931 votes to 635 votes. State­wide, O’Con­nor won with roughly 60 percent of the vote, and he will face Mar­key in the general election.

Looking at the race for the 6th Congressional Dis­trict, incumbent Seth Moul­­ton dom­inated, easily win­ning in Wilmington with 3,791 votes. Chal­len­gers Jamie Bel­sito and An­gus McQuilken receiv­ed 561 and 287 votes, re­spectively. Moulton also dominated across the dis­trict, taking 77 percent of the vote.

On the Republican side, John Paul Moran ran un­opposed, gaining 1,385 votes overall in Wilming­ton. He will face Moulton in the general election on Nov. 3.

In the race for State Rep­resentative of the 19th Mid­dlesex District, both Demo­cratic incumbent Dave Rob­ertson and Re­publican challenger Alec DiFruscia ran unopposed in their respective primaries and will move on to face each other in the general election.

In the State Senate race for the First Essex and Mid­dlesex District, Bruce Tarr ran unopposed in the Repub­lican Primary, gaining 1,410 votes in Wilming­ton. Tarr will al­so run unopposed in the general election.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to state­wide races, the 2020 presidential election will also be held on this date. The last day to register to vote for the state general election will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

