WILMINGTON — On Sunday Feb. 8, 2020, the Wilmington-Tewksbury United Methodist Women will be hosting their third annual Chocolate Festival.
The Wilmington-Tewksbury United Methodist Women are a group including members from both the Tewksbury United Methodist Church and the Wilmington United Methodist Church. Members meet in small groups monthly from October to June, taking the summers off.
According to the United Methodist Women’s page on the Wilmington United Methodist Church’s website, the purpose of the group is “to know God and to experience freedom as whole persons through Jesus Christ; to develop a creative supportive fellowship; and to expand concepts of mission through participation in the global ministries of the church.”
The chocolate festival will be held at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, located at 87 Church St., from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to purchase and sample various chocolate products prepared by United Methodist Women (UMW) members, including cakes, cookies, candies, brownies, and bars. One can purchase a plate and eat all they can at the event, or they can purchase a box and fill it to go. The UMW group advises that one should arrive early for the best selection.
Additionally, a silent auction will be held at the festival.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the United Methodist Women’s outreach and mission work. This work primarily focuses on helping women and children in need, both on the local and global level.
Tickets for the event can be purchased either at the door or by emailing wilmtewksumw@gmail.com. Adult tickets will cost $10, while children under 12 years old will cost $5.
