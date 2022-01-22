WILMINGTON — April 23, 2022 will be an important day for the Town of Wilmington and its residents, as it is the date of the annual town election.
As always, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the three precinct locations. Precincts one and two will vote at the Boutwell School (17 Boutwell St.), three and four will vote at the Wildwood School (182 Wildwood St.) and five and six will vote at the Town Hall (121 Glen Road).
Residents should also make note to regularly check their mailboxes, as some new changes will be coming to the layout of precincts.
In a notice on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section, “The 2020 Federal Census population required the Town of Wilmington to make changes to our precinct maps. I (Town Clerk) have worked with the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to make changes that will have the least impact on the residents of Wilmington. Should your precinct have changed, you will be notified by mail as soon as possible.”
The seats up for election this year are in the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, Shawsheen Regional Technical High School Committee, and Wilmington Housing Authority.
The Board of Selectmen has a total of two seats up for election, each serving three-year terms. The School Committee has three seats available, with terms of three years. The Shawsheen Regional Technical High School Committee has one available seat with a three-year term. And finally, the Wilmington Housing Authority has one seat open with the longest term of five years.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only two residents pulled papers: Jason Samaha, School Committee, and Paul Swarnoski, Board of Selectmen. Neither returned them as of press time.
Those interested in running should contact the town clerk for more information.
The final day to register to vote in time to participate in the 2022 annual town election is April 1, 2022. Newly eligible citizens are able to register to vote and voters are able to check their registration on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section.
Those voting absentee must first fill out an application, which can be found along with instructions on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section. And those signed absentee ballots may be emailed to the Town Clerk at townclerk@wilmingtonma.gov.
Change begins on a local level. It can be said without a doubt that the candidates that step forward to run for these positions will be passionate, determined, and ready to impact the town in a positive manner, and it will be exciting to see this election unfold in the next few months.
