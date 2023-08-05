Ahead of their meeting on Monday night, the Select Board received a letter from Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman regarding her willingness to potentially serve as temporary town manager during the process to select a new permanent town manager.
Inman shared in this letter that she was interested in the temporary town manager position. This context was established at the board’s meeting as they discussed next steps.
The board later took up an item to consider voting in Inman as the designated temporary town manager to take over officially when the current town manager retires on October 31st, 2023.
Lilia Maselli commented that she wasn’t yet ready to vote on the appointment of Inman.
She suggested that the board take more time and gather information before they decide.
Town Manager Jeff Hull explained in response that the appointment had been put on the agenda that night because he felt that the board should make a decision soon to help with the transition.
Kevin Caira proposed that the search committee for the permanent town manager comment on the appointment of the temporary town manager. He also suggested that two weeks of transition time would be satisfactory. He seemed confident that the temporary town manager would either be the current assistant town manager or a current department head.
Maselli agreed with Caira’s comments that the person would most likely be an internal town employee and the committee to be established should provide feedback here too.
Greg Bendel mentioned that he had spoken with Inman after the last meeting and was beginning to talk to her references. He wanted the board to have more research time before they take up a vote.
Frank West maintained that he felt he could vote that night. He said that in his opinion, the search committee for the permanent town manager shouldn’t provide feedback on the temporary town manager. He suggested that they may skew the process by setting up a temporary town manager at the recommendation of the permanent search committee. He also said that he had only asked his designated committee member to participate in the search for the permanent manager, not the temporary manager.
Bendel countered that he hadn’t exactly specified the charge yet to his designated search committee member.
West emphasized that he wanted to see the board discuss and agree upon the process to establish the temporary town manager.
Caira commented that it would be the job of the current town manager to show the temporary town manager the ropes. He said that he was expecting Hull to teach the temporary town manager what to do as part of his job duties.
They voted at that time to table the items to appoint Inman as the temporary town manager and to designate the subcommittee of board members to discuss terms and conditions of the position with Inman.
Bendel asked the other board members if there was an overall timeline in mind to establish the temporary town manager. Maselli proposed that they would do so at the necessary time and have a date in mind when the board needs to take action if the temporary manager is not yet appointed. No official timeline was declared; only that at the appropriate time they would vote.
They also voted to table the board to consider item of creating an approach and steps for filling the temporary town manager position if Inman is not appointed as temporary town manager, accordingly.
