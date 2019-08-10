WILMINGTON — Dunkin’ at 357 Middlesex Ave. in Wilmington is celebrating its grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 1 p.m. After their restaurant update in June, which made this location a Next Generation store, they’re excited to unveil the refreshed Dunkin’ layout with its new technologies and design elements by welcoming guests to enjoy samples and fun giveaways with a few special visitors.
Business Owner Adam Quinn shared that after listening and responding to guests’ feedback, they’re finally ready to celebrate the work of their recent remodel.
“We added new brewing equipment, changed our store design with colors and materials to create a more modern atmosphere, added digital point-of-sale software, and improved our drive-thru order accuracy,” he wrote in an email.
Quinn will be presenting the new design and customer experience, including the new cold beverage tap system and On-the-Go status board.
The afternoon will also feature visits from 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub (WBZ) and Boston Bruins mascot Blades.
The Dunkin’ press release reads, “[Blades] will be greeting fans and even getting behind the counter to serve Dunkin’ treats to guests.”
Between 1 and 3 p.m., guests will have live entertainment as they stop by for their favorite coffee and baked goods. Free giveaways will include Dunkin’ swag and Dunkin’ gift cards.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, Dunkin’ will also be presenting the Wilmington Fourth of July Committee with a check for $2,000.
“I’m hoping the grand opening draws attention to our investment in North Wilmington,” Quinn said in an email. “The town has been great to me and my family.”
He looks forward to celebrating Dunkin’ at 357 Middlesex Ave’s partnership with the Wilmington community.
Besides the store enhancements designed to create a better customer experience, Quinn mentioned that the secret to success at this Dunkin’ location has always been the people working there.
“The Store Manager, Alicia Powers, has worked with my family for 24 years,” he wrote. “Alicia and her team keeps North Wilmington running!”
The Quinn family are grateful for Powers’ commitment to DD and for the employees working alongside her.
After today’s celebration, the next thing from the team at this Wilmington Dunkin’ will work for is earning the “DD Green” Certification for Energy Efficiency as they commit to being more environmentally friendly.
