This plan shows properties in Wilmington Square in 1853, as drawn for the Jaques family, with no updates or changes. On the far left is the Middlesex Canal, then the Boston & Lowell Railroad, and then Main Street, labeled the Boston and Lowell County Road. The Wildcat tracks are labeled Andover Branch Rail Road. Church Street is at the bottom, labeled New Road. Above that, labeled Old Road, is Middlesex Avenue. The right edge of the map would be at Adams Street. Burlington Avenue is on the left. The lot marked X, near the crossroad, is the house sold by Jaques to Silas White.