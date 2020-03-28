Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Last month, on Feb. 27, Wil­mington Assistant Super­intendent Brian Reagan was selected to be the next Superintendent for Waltham Public Schools. Reagan will replace previous Waltham Superinten­dent Drew Echelson, who resigned at the end of the 2019 school year to serve as the director of an educational leadership program at Harvard Univer­sity's Graduate School of Education.

Reagan has served as the Assistant Superinten­dent of the Wilmington Public Schools since July 2018. He succeeded Sean Gallagher, who left the dis­trict to serve as the Superinten­dent for Newburyport Pub­lic Schools.

In nearly two decades of educational leadership, Reagan has previously served as Bedford High School’s Assistant Prin­cipal, Shrewsbury High School’s Principal, and Hudson High School’s Principal.

Reagan’s educational background includes de­grees from Northeastern University (Ed.D.), Uni­versity of Massachusetts – Boston (M.Ed.), and Bos­ton University (B.A.)

The selection process by which Reagan was chosen began with a pool of 25 applicants, which was la­ter narrowed down to four finalists. Finalists were selected by a search committee, made up of 15 people, including three School Committee members, two administrators, three faculty members, three parents, two community mem­bers, and representatives of the special education team and of an English language learner.

Aside from Reagan, the other finalists were Brain­tree Superintendent Frank Hackett, North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Mor­gan, and Sergio Paez, a school administrator from Rhode Island. The finalists then underwent a public interview process.

Ultimately, the Waltham School Committee selected Reagan by a vote of 5-1. Following the vote, the School Committee chair called Reagan with the news.

Reagan is set to begin the position on July 1, 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.