WILMINGTON — Last month, on Feb. 27, Wilmington Assistant Superintendent Brian Reagan was selected to be the next Superintendent for Waltham Public Schools. Reagan will replace previous Waltham Superintendent Drew Echelson, who resigned at the end of the 2019 school year to serve as the director of an educational leadership program at Harvard University's Graduate School of Education.
Reagan has served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Wilmington Public Schools since July 2018. He succeeded Sean Gallagher, who left the district to serve as the Superintendent for Newburyport Public Schools.
In nearly two decades of educational leadership, Reagan has previously served as Bedford High School’s Assistant Principal, Shrewsbury High School’s Principal, and Hudson High School’s Principal.
Reagan’s educational background includes degrees from Northeastern University (Ed.D.), University of Massachusetts – Boston (M.Ed.), and Boston University (B.A.)
The selection process by which Reagan was chosen began with a pool of 25 applicants, which was later narrowed down to four finalists. Finalists were selected by a search committee, made up of 15 people, including three School Committee members, two administrators, three faculty members, three parents, two community members, and representatives of the special education team and of an English language learner.
Aside from Reagan, the other finalists were Braintree Superintendent Frank Hackett, North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan, and Sergio Paez, a school administrator from Rhode Island. The finalists then underwent a public interview process.
Ultimately, the Waltham School Committee selected Reagan by a vote of 5-1. Following the vote, the School Committee chair called Reagan with the news.
Reagan is set to begin the position on July 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.