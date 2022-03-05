WILMINGTON — Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull walked the Board of Selectmen through the articles proposed for the annual Town Meeting warrant this year.
Most of the articles had already been received, except for articles being prepared by the Inhabitant By-Law Committee. These articles, Hull explained, would propose both substantive and clerical changes to the by-law and appear in the warrant.
There were 54 articles overviewed in total. Two were already proposed to be removed: articles 23 and 45. Article 45 pertained to using town resources to promote articles for ballot questions. However, after speaking to town counsel, Hull determined that this would add time and effort to the process and didn’t seem to be the best way to affect change.
Article 4 concerned banking and authorizing accounts. Article 5 would be an omnibus article for all of the department budgets.
Then there were numerous articles proposing to spend money for capital improvements. Article 6 asked for money for new or replacement vehicles from police cruisers to dump trucks, ranging in price from $95,000 to $202,000. Articles 7 and 8 would complete the dispatch system and communications upgrades at the Public Safety Dispatch Center for a total of $500,000.
Article 9 would seek funds for traffic control devices to be installed at Route 62 and the Public Safety Building in the amount of $400,000. Article 10 would replace the town’s phone system with a voiceover IP system.
Article 11 proposed to spend $550,000 for the intersection of Shawsheen Street, Hopkins Street, and Lake Street. Article 12 asked for $520,000 to resurface the Frank Kelley track at the high school. Article 13 would seek funds to resurface the middle school parking lot.
Article 20 would be to pay for replacement roofing at the Shawsheen Street School for over $800,000, while article 21 was just for design work to replace roofing at the West Intermediate School. Article 22 would seek funds to design the installation of two oil-fired boilers at the Woburn Street School.
They would also address replacement school projectors with articles 24 and 25, the elementary school’s public address system with article 26, and network switch and wireless network replacements with articles 27 and 28.
Article 14 would address the compliance with municipal separate stormwater. Article 15 proposed to demolish the home at 64 Wildwood St. There would be updates made to the Wildwood Cemetery for article 16. Article 17 proposed money to go toward crack ceiling roads. Article 18 would fund the town sewer division, and 19 would fund the relocation of the underground panel for a sewer pump currently located in front of Market Basket.
Article 29 proposed to transfer money for fees associated with PEG Access. Article 30 would set aside $1 million to go toward Other Post Employment Liability. Article 31 would move $1 million into the capital stabilization fund. With article 31, the town would pre-pay on the Middlesex retirement system about $1.5 million.
The town would support Veterans services and ceremonies with articles 35 and 36 and the 4th of July celebration with article 24. There are also two proposals to name spaces in honor of residents: article 43 would name the corner of Arlene Avenue and Salem Street as Richard K. “Dick” Hayden Memorial Corner, and article 44 would name the Hathaway Acres conservation trail as John “Jack” Maguire Trail in honor of the police officer lost in the line of duty.
Articles 39 and 40, Hull said, were included just in case they would need temporary easements on Lowell Street and allow the Board of Selectmen to accept alterations in the layout of the intersection.
Article 41 would allow the town to designate a parking clerk and require residents to pay their parking tickets before they can renew their registrations. Article 42 would release residents over the age of 70 from paying fees associated with licensing dogs. Articles 46-48 would make edits in town documents including the inhabitant by-law where the Board of Selectmen is named, replacing those references with Select Board in collaboration with changing the board’s name.
The Planning Board submitted four articles related to zoning issues, as detailed by the town manager. Article 49 would rezone an area in North Wilmington between Waltham Street to Jefferson Road from General Industrial and General Business to Neighborhood Mixed Use. Hull commented that this area currently held a warehouse that might not be in an appropriate place.
Article 50 would add design standards for mixed use zones. Article 51 would fix a mistake in oversight related to pet care facilities in neighborhood mixed use. Article 52 was related to shade trees to reduce heat island effects in parking lots as a result of a municipal vulnerabilities study.
The only two petitioned articles were article 53 proposing to ban the use of polystyrene in town and article 54 requesting permission to acquire a piece of town-owned property.
