WILMINGTON — The School Committee received a short presentation from Building Inspector George Hooper, OPM Dan Pallotta, and designer Phil O’Brien on the new senior center and town hall/school administration building projects at their meeting last Wednesday night.
Pallotta explained the work they did was carried out following the approval of the 2020 annual Town Meeting for feasibility studies. For each project, he said that they began by looking at programming and space needs, which then became floor plans.
In the new senior center, they’ve included a multi-service function room and exterior spaces such as bocce and pickleball courts along with plenty of parking. The total cost of the senior center requested is $17,264,561, not including the money appropriated for the feasibility study.
He promoted their public information session on Nov. 2 and special Town Meeting on Nov. 19 for the fund appropriations for both projects.
Hooper added that the designers put a lot of detail and thought into the design and incorporated input from Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello. He later shared that all of the information presented that night was on the town’s website.
School Committee member M.J. Byrnes gave her support for the new senior center building.
“Our seniors deserve this building without question,” she said.
Committee member Stephen Turner clarified that the town was still figuring out how much money they would appropriate from free cash or capital stabilization for both projects. Hooper mentioned here that the allocation is determined by the Finance Committee and the Select Board.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand to explain what was expected of the School Committee that night. Brand replied that it was an informational opportunity to inform this board about both of these projects, as had been done with the Select Board in their most recent meeting.
O’Brien then showed the plans for the town hall/school admin building. This design proposed to build the building into the side of the hill in front of the current senior center. There would be three floors for offices for town hall and school administration along with meeting spaces. The total amount for appropriation would be $36,880,766.
So far, for both projects, they reported that they have expended less than half of the feasibility study appropriations. Pallotta also mentioned that there were videos made on the existing conditions and limitations at the Roman House, Town Hall, and Arts Center buildings where town hall and school administration employees currently work.
Byrnes asked how they wouldn’t be cutting down on parking spots for students at the high school. O’Brien answered with a count of 150-160 students using the parking lot for the high school and zoning by-law requiring this building to have 140. There would be 53 spaces added to the current lot, totaling 300 parking spots. There would also 40 more parking spots available on top of the hill.
With respect for the work done here, Jay Samaha expressed hesitation about replacing the town hall considering the various states of the town’s five other elementary schools.
“I’m sure the Roman House needs to be replaced… not sure about the town hall,” he said.
Turner maintained that the town needs to be ready to see both projects move forward, along with the next elementary school as soon as the Wildwood is done.
“Clearly, we have a long-term, significant need to fix the buildings our children are in,” he said. “I don’t think we can be thinking in terms of ‘either or.’”
He suggested that there would be impact and cost to the town should they vote no on the new town hall/school admin building funding on Nov. 19 at the special Town Meeting.
Hooper agreed that the town’s schools are just as important as these two projects and need to be consolidated or updated to serve the town’s students. He hoped it would be a comfort knowing that these would be paid for using the town’s tax levy.
Byrnes restarted her opinion that Wilmington’s children are the priority for building projects.
David Ragsdale shared he could understand that people had differing opinions over the priorities of schools and other buildings. He urged the town to start moving on these projects before the buildings get any worse.
Pallotta thanked the School Committee’s representatives for their work on the building committees — Turner and Fennelly — and Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero for his involvement, as well.
