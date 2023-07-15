WILMINGTON — In the leadup to the Pan Mass Challenge, Lewis Forman, a Wilmington resident and rider, sat down with the Town Crier to discuss his inspiration and journey for this year’s ride.
When asked about his background, Forman told the Crier that he was born and raised in Milton, and then spent some time living in Maine. He moved and met his wife, who had been riding in the Pan Mass Challenge with her family for a while and introduced him to the Challenge.
Forman also recalls that he had started partaking in the sport of cycling when he joined his wife in the Pan Mass Challenge in 2009. And he’s been riding ever since, minus one year when he and his wife did not participate due to having a new baby.
Forman speaks on what inspires him to ride:
“Initially, it was my wife. Thankfully, there haven’t been many family members with cancer. But each year, we’re assigned a pedal partner, which is a child who has cancer. You get to know them at an event in November, and you meet more kids on route.
“I’ve only had one year where my pedal partner did not make it to race day. I remember one of my first years, I was riding and felt dead. There was this big hill, and I climbed and climbed, and at the top there was a kid with a sign that said, ‘I’m alive because you ride’. And I remember saying to myself, ‘I’m not (freaking) quitting.’ I see people who ride who are fighting or beat(ing) cancer, and that number increases each year. Some of my friends and some of my wife’s family have fought cancer with the help of Dana Farber.”
In terms of his fundraising goal for this year’s ride, Forman discusses the $2,000 minimum fundraising requirement for participation in the race, and says that he always tries to at least double his amount. His goal for this year is at least $4,000.
Fundraising can be done, as he explained, “through Facebook, emails, online fundraisers, local places like the Red Heat will sponsor fundraiser nights. I’ve seen Superbowl Squares and work raffles. Some companies will even match donations. And 100 percent of funds will go to Dana Farber.”
When asked how he trains, Forman explained that he usually starts in the spring, when the weather gets better. He’ll ride with friends or with teammates. He tends to ride local, and expresses his thankfulness for the implementation of bike lanes. But some years, whether due to time constraints or weather conditions, he doesn’t get on a bike until the race.
Forman told the Crier that he will be riding 50 miles on the Patriot Platelet Pedalers team. The team dedicates their fundraising to multiple myeloma research.
Forman outlines many, many ways residents can help his cause.
“The big thing is donations. If you go to pmc.org and search for people’s names, you’re able to donate to them. Whether that’s $5 or $10. Everyone has their goals, and we will all make it to the race to ride.
“There’s also volunteer opportunities on race day, like water stops. I believe July 14 is the cutoff to sign up to volunteer. There are other races besides the PMC run by the group, such as kids’ rides, PMC Unpaved, which is for mountain biking, and you can also volunteer at that.
“There’s virtual rides on Peloton or soul cycling at Fenway. Or, also, tell me names of family members or friends who have fought, won, or lost battles with cancer. I make a shirt of names of those who have fought to wear on race day, a shirt of inspiration, to remind myself and others of why we ride.”
For Forman, the hardest part of this year’s race will be the prep work. It will be his first year riding without his wife, and his first year mentoring riders.
“You get support when you ride. There are at least 20 people around you willing to cheer you on or help you. I have friends who I only see at the Pan Mass Challenge. I’ve been thinking of trying to expand towards our youth.
“When you come to the Pan Mass Challenge, there’s so much joy and tears and it’s a fun party weekend. And the average age of our returning riders keeps going up, and I want to get it back down to continue the hard work PMC does. We get a good number of riders, we fill our routes and have added more rides and more slots.
“We’ve raised around $1,000,000,000 since 1980. When I began in 2009, we raised $25,000,000. And we want to raise $70,000,000 this year. Getting on the course is one thing, people rent bikes, but fundraising can be the harder part.”
Forman also speaks on what will be the most rewarding to him.
“In the end, it’s seeing that kid on the top of the hill, alive, due to the impact of PMC. Our successes, seeing our funding go to assisting in research in new medication and treatment, you can’t put a number on the number of lives that have been impacted as a result of this organization.”
While PMC is his major cause, Forman also raises money for Parkinson’s, and other small causes close to his family.
Finally, Forman was asked if Dana Farber impacted his life or the lives of his loved ones, and how so. Why is an event like this important, in his eyes?
“The biggest thing is helping fund cancer research. While there is government funding, the extra money we raise allows Dana Farber to take chances to find new treatments. The second is the community of the PMC. I’ve seen CEO’s and janitors riding, there’s such a large range of people. Everyone has been impacted by cancer. And there’s so much support and fundraising. The Pedal Partners I met, a lot of them survived and are living great lives.”
Lewis Forman is wished the best of luck in his riding endeavors, and thanked for all his support and fundraising that goes to Dana Farber and cancer research.
