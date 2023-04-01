WILMINGTON — Wilmington Middle School Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk and assistant principals Brian Caira and Daniel Faircloth, along with Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott, updated the School Committee at their latest meeting about the efforts to follow the recommendations from the middle school’s program review.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the topic by explaining that the review brought out a long list of initiatives which the school leaders began implementing. He wanted to recognize that while some items have different timelines than planned, they’re still moving forward while keeping the interim Wildwood project in mind.
Quirk started by saying that the Student Advisory time is going well and naming some of the recent lessons given to students during this time such as a Panorama lesson called “Crest of Strength.” This and other efforts including Aspen review of student progress is intended to help students identify their strengths and growth opportunities at school. Students also completed a Black History Month quilt during advisory time.
Brand next discussed the improvements related to social-emotional learning and school counselors. Firstly, he identified events like the Social-Emotional Learning and Family Engagement Specialists having coffee with families and the Parent/Guardian University with sessions focusing on middle school. They were also trying to articulate the role of the school counselor vertically throughout the district and find ways to expand extracurricular activities for middle school students.
A new enrichment program to start this summer would bring collaboration between the Athletic Department, CARES, and the Recreation Department. These aim to encourage community engagement. Brand also mentioned the creation of a culture and climate committee to complete an assessment of the school climate.
In unified arts, Quirk mentioned that they were determining an appropriate structure and schedule to adjust pacing of world language before they determine if updates are needed to courses. Another goal is to create more ownership from students and move toward student-led conferences with teachers, part of which is underway from the aforementioned advisory lessons.
Elliott explained that vertical alignment discussions have been taking place during curriculum improvement time among teachers and department leaders in order to enhance curriculum mapping. Another result from the program review was to create time for tiered support, which they are working toward using universal screenings, professional development, and the “WIN” (“What I need”) block in the new schedule.
They also plan to create a team to work in collaboration with the School Success Team as another layer of support. As they establish the WIN block, there will be professional development provided to teachers to help them support all student needs.
The new schedule would be implemented this fall, said Quirk.
Elliott also mentioned that they annually survey staff on their professional development preferences to help them plan workshops and topics.
Brand reiterated that the presence of the Wildwood programs inside the middle school won’t hamper the implementation of changes.
Jay Samaha asked about the difference between advisory and the WIN block. In addition to the schedule — WIN being every day and advisory once every six days — Quirk explained that WIN is for individual student learning according to their needs and advisory is a small group encouraging connections with teachers.
High School Student Representative Audrey LaConte asked about efforts to increase the sense of belonging in students. Quirk mentioned that advisory is one of the initiatives intended to create a sense of belonging at school. Brian Caira added that the advisory time is meant to help students have at least one or more trusted adults at school.
Melissa Plowman commented hoping that the WIN block won’t keep teachers from learning how to differentiate instruction for students with different learning styles during regular class time. She said that this will create a sense of belonging when students see their teachers understanding them.
LaConte recalled how the middle school lunch was structured when she was in middle school and asked if they’d make lunch a break from the structured schedule.
Caira explained that they gave assigned seats at lunch due to COVID-19 concerns, and right now the 8th graders can sit anywhere at lunch. They currently allow the 6th graders to sit anywhere on Fridays during lunch but want to get to a place with free seating for all grades by the end of the year.
Plowman noted to the school leaders that parents want to help bridge challenges between home and school by having conversations with their students about any behavioral issues going on. She encouraged them to communicate these issues with parents so that they can partner with them.
David Ragsdale asked to clarify if the student-led conferences would replace parent-teacher conferences. Quirk answered in the affirmative, saying that this is done in most districts, although there were different models and ways to introduce student self-reflection. However, Caira maintained that teachers and parents would still be involved in the discussion and have time to talk without the student.
M. J. Byrnes cautioned introducing self-reflection without consistency or an expectation for students.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson encouraged the introduction of the Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports framework and perspective from current high school students on the implementation of initiatives.
