CANTON – Going into Saturday night's Division 2 Round-of-16 state tournament game, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team had a monstrous mountain to climb, traveling to the Ice House to face the reigning state finalists of Canton.
The Bulldogs have been one of the state's best programs for years. In fact, counting this year's 19-4-0 record, the team has compiled a mark of 119-16-13 over the past six seasons, which included winning the state championship, being co-champions (COVID year) and losing in the state final in each of the past three state tournaments. Head coach Brian Shuman is certainly regarded as one of the best in the state and for good reason.
Thus when you face a team of that caliber, not only do you have to bring your 'A' game, but you need to stay out of the box, play fundamentally sound and all of that.
Right away none of those things happened for the 'Cats, and Canton took advantage of it and walked away with a dominating 6-0 win, while holding a 40-9 shot advantage.
The Bulldogs scored just eight seconds into the game, added another one midway through the period and 65 seconds later, one of Wilmington's top forwards was given a five-minute major cross-checking penalty, as well as a game misconduct. The 'Cats were called for another penalty two-plus minutes later and Canton had a 5-on-3 advantage for 2:15, but that was killed off thanks to Nate Alberti, Bobby Cyr and Colin Allard.
Those first 13 minutes of the game, took everything out of the sails of Wilmington, and Canton cruised the rest of the way including adding another goal in the second and three more in the third, including two power play tallies in the final 1:35.
“The things that you don't want to happen in the first period, happened to us. The first shot of the game, eight seconds in, they score. (Then we were down 2-0) and we got that major penalty (against Michael Daniels). I didn't agree with the call (or the game misconduct),” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “We are a different team when he's off the ice. He's a good player and he carries a lot of the puck for us.
“(That being said, Canton) was the better team. They're deep and they're skilled. They have real good skill. You don't see them coughing pucks up. When you start to move to this level of the state tournament, you can't have pucks going off your sticks. You just can't and we had a lot of that today. Some of it was jitters and some of it was (Canton), putting you under a tremendous amount of pressure.
“I was impressed with their shooting – everything was low. You always see kids trying to take the water bottle off the net but (Canton didn't do that).”
Off the opening face-off, Canton's Jeffrey Chaput came down the left wing side and put a wrist show through the legs of goalie Justin Finnegan for what turned out to be the game winner. Teddy Shuman made it 2-0 with a low wrist shot coming with 6:57 to go in the period. Five seconds later, the Daniels penalty was called, and 2:45 after that, Owen White was called for a penalty, which forced Alberti, Cyr and Allard to do wonders, staying out for well over the two minutes of the 5-on-3 and killing it off.
Just 1:27 into the second, Pat Drury scored his first of two goals and the Bulldogs led 3-0. Brian Middleton, AJ Thomas and Drury added the team's last three goals.
Wilmington didn't put a shot on net in the first period until 5:09 left and in the second period not until 3:06 left. The best chance to score came in the third off the stick of Brett Ebert.
The shut out also ended the very impressive scoring streak of Alberti, who had at least one goal in 12 straight games, dating back to January 14th and the win against Watertown. He followed up with at least one against Watertown for the second time, Melrose, Woburn, Belmont, Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham, Melrose (again), Tewksbury and Masconomet.
The previous longest streak was Brendan McDonough, who scored 15 goals in a nine game span over ten years ago.
The Wildcats close up the season with a 9-10-2 overall record, which included the first round tournament win over Masconomet. Wilmington started the season out 0-6-1 before going 5-1-1 in their next six and then closed out the rest of the way going 4-3, with losses to Wakefield, Tewksbury and Canton, three outstanding teams.
“I'm proud of my guys. The way we started the season, we could have easily packed our bags and gone home. But we kept clawing and sometimes it was just about winning one period at a time and we were able to get ourselves back in it and have a nice little run,” said Scanlon. “All things considered, I thought it was a successful season. It stings now and it hurts now, but in a little while the kids will see how good that they did. For us to get to this second round, was really good, especially after the start that we had.”
Wilmington will be losing a lot of numbers off this year's team with 12 seniors including Finnegan, key defensemen White and James Caples and key forwards Alberti and Daniels of the first line, the entire second line of Brian Barry, Brett Ebert and Casey Robbins, as well Jason Sousa, Ryan Hayden, Ryan Bornstein and Alexander Burns.
Matt O'Brien, Cyr, Allard, Adam Ebert and Daniel Lagunilla will bring back the most experience next year.
