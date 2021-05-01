WILMINGTON — Town Manager Jeff Hull started the conversation around the annual Town Meeting during the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night. He shared that the Board of Selectmen are assigned certain motions during the meeting, the same way that Planning Board or School Committee members are. He divided these up for each board member to make specific motions throughout the meeting for the articles as presented.
What he brought before the board that night was the combination of articles for a “consent agenda.” He said that the consent agenda would contain articles that don’t create much debate or controversy together into a single vote.
“The idea is to provide some measure of efficiency for moving the process along while not taking anyone’s right away to debate any particular articles,” he continued.
When the consent agenda is finalized, he promised to send out reassignments to each board member for what motions they’ll then make.
Hull listed articles 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 41 in this agenda. These articles cover things like reports, balances, voting machines, public safety servers, mobile computers, radio alarms, robotics equipment, storm sewer systems, and the appropriation of funds for PEG access.
Bendel wanted to check that residents will be able to speak on any of the articles within the consent agenda during the discussion. Kevin Caira asked Hull whether residents will be able to make amendments to the consent agenda if they want to add or delete any articles. Hull confirmed that both of these actions would be allowed.
Jomarie O’Mahony asked whether the vote for the consent agenda would be the first vote of the meeting. Hull answered that it would probably come after the special Town Meeting which would follow the vote on Article 1. The “consent agenda” would only go forward if the vote passes, otherwise the articles proposed in the consent agenda will be voted upon separately.
Bendel mentioned that the idea of a “consent agenda” was started last year by the town moderator, and another consent agenda was presented by a resident who liked the concept.
In new business, the town manager brought up an article written by Selectman Gary DePalma in the Wilmington Apple, where DePalma questioned why the town manager would support an article “unanimously disapproved by other committees” at Town Meeting. He also quoted DePalma saying he had not received satisfactory answers from Hull in his requests for more information.
The article in reference was Article 60, which proposes to rezone parcels around Route 125 to highway industrial from residential 60.
Hull explained that there have been other occasions where he’s supported articles that other committees didn’t. He also clarified that Planning Director Valerie Gingrich never made a recommendation at all on the article.
He read an email from Gingrich to the board, where she wrote that she only provided zoning information and answered questions, not giving her own opinion whether to support the proposed rezoning.
Responding to the town manager’s comments, DePalma said that he was under the impression that Gingrich was opposed to the article. He maintained what he said in the article, suggesting that Hull’s support was “absurd” and likely motivated by financial reasons.
Bendel seconded Hull’s statement that there had been situations where the town manager has disagreed with other recommendations and supported particular articles. He clarified for the record that Hull read Gingrich’s statement and asked if there were any objections from the DPW.
Hull answered that Mike Woods had said on behalf of the DPW that he was interested in the prospect of a piece of land in the midst of the source of town drinking water.
DePalma responded to say that this was not an appropriate time to debate the rezoning article itself. Bendel added that he was only trying to set the facts straight on what Hull had said.
The board reminded residents that the annual Town Meeting will start on Saturday, May 1 at 9 a. m. at Shriner’s Auditorium, with the special Town Meeting expected to be opened around 9:15 a. m.
