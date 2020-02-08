WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington is one step closer to seeing the opening of Casa Blanca Restaurant.
The Board of Selectmen has unanimously voted to approve a common victualer’s license and an entertainment license for the business, which is managed by Jorge Vargas and operated by Green Sauce, incorporated. It is set to operate at 207 Main St.
According to Town Manager Jeffrey Hull, the health director and building director both recommend approval for the common victualer’s license. According to Vargas, approval for plumbing, gas, and electric at the restaurant is currently being finalized.
With regards to an opening date, “We’re thinking the third or fourth week of February,” said Vargas. “I don’t want to say a couple of weeks, but then take more, you know? But that’s my guess.”
In response to questions from Board Chair Greg Bendel, Vargas stated that the restaurant will be open seven days per week. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The entertainment license will account for seven television sets at the bar and a jukebox.
“I want to wish you all the best of luck,” said Selectman Michael McCoy.
“I think everyone’s eager to get there, they’re going to skip the questions and hopefully we’ll go right to the meal,” said Bendel. “We wish you well moving forward, much success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.