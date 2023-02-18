WILMINGTON — Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened the Select Board meeting on Monday night expressing gratitude to the board during her bereavement and the moment of silence honoring her late father Leo O’Connell.
The board first held a public hearing for a request to amend the flammable license for the property located at 730 Main St. O’Connell mentioned the request involved increasing the storage of flammable materials onsite, and it had been recommended for approval by the fire chief and building inspector.
Justin Miranda, HSE Manager at Covestro, explained that the content of the additional 10,000 gallon tanks would be the foundation of their product. The board approved the application.
Next, Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia joined Eagle Scout candidate Noah Carriere to provide the board an update regarding his Eagle Scout Project. Cimaglia reminded the board about the project they approved on Oct. 11 which was designed to honor the town’s veterans and those killed and missing in action.
He invited them to the unveiling ceremony at the Wildwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. on March 25. Carriere promised that the ceremony would be really nice.
O’Connell commented that she had been impressed with many Eagle Scout projects so far. She also commended him for his commitment to the country and for designing t-shirts as part of the fundraiser. Kevin Caira said that he was glad that Carriere brought the idea before them and turned it into reality.
Greg Bendel said that he was proud of Carriere’s efforts and to be part of the process to allow these types of projects. He added that the project was a testament to the kind of person Carriere is.
Gary DePalma commended Carriere’s enthusiasm. Lilia Maselli said she was thrilled to see these kinds of projects honoring the town’s veterans. Town Manager Jeff Hull told Carriere that this project was a stepping stone to bigger and better things in the future.
4th of July Committee Chairman Patrick Giroux came before the board regarding a request to use the Swain Green and municipal parking lot for the annual 4th of July festivities from June 29 to July 2 or 3 in case of rain. He shared highlights from last year including Wilmington Police raising $3,000 for kids with cancer, community groups raising $40,000, the second night of fireworks, the antique car show, and a community cookout.
This year, they hoped to continue everything new from last year while also enhancing their music program and family day programming and adding a community blood drive. The board approved the request and said they were looking forward to it.
Hull sent the board communications that night concerning the Town Meeting warrant and articles. He first explained that he needed direction about writing the warrant articles pursuant to the amount of money to be appropriated. They’d previously just written “a sum of money” and let the motion contain the amount to be allocated. The board agreed with returning to this system.
The warrant articles by petition he described involved purchasing town-owned land, petitioning state legislature for employment consideration as a firefighter, naming town land, appropriating $1.5 million for the Wildwood programs temporary relocation, and amending the town by-law.
O’Connell noted that the town manager already agreed to reinstate the proposed $1.1 million for the Wildwood programs relocation, which in her opinion made the relevant warrant articles unnecessary. She stated that she’d be voting against them. Hull confirmed that they would have a new cost estimate less than $1 million for another article on the warrant.
Hull reported on the expenditure of ARPA funds and the balance of $7,000 to be reallocated. His last memo regarded the awarding of a $300,000 grant for public health excellence to provide assistance to the Board of Health programs.
The only other memo came from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, forwarding the Planning Board’s recommendation not to accept Green Meadow Drive since their longstanding practice was to 12-18 months after final paving.
They approved all of the requests to use town space: holding a polar plunge at the Town Beach on March 25; a high school jazz band concert on May 18 and an elementary string orchestra concert on May 30 on the town common; a car wash on the municipal parking lot on May 21; and a blood drive on the municipal parking lot on March 25.
They also appointed Gary DePalma to serve on both the WPS Strategic Plan Development Committee and the Tax Increment Financing Committee.
The Salute to Service to end the meeting went to Francis P. Agresti, who served in the US Marine Corps during World War II.
The next Select Board meeting will be on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
