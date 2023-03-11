A student’s worst enemy is homework. After a six-hour day of learning, an assignment on what was discussed in class is the last thing one wants to do while attempting to unwind from a long day in school.
For Wilmington resident Callie O'Connell, she couldn’t wait to get her homework done. In fact, she would often try to get all her work done throughout the school day, chipping away at problems any second she got.
This wasn’t because she loved homework or so she could go home and play video games. The second the bell rang, O’Connell devoted all her time to training to become a professional horse-back rider.
Recently, O’Connell’s sacrifice paid off, representing her country at one of the highest stages in the sport. The 24-year-old captured three medals at the Under 25 Nations' Cup at 2023 CDIO Wellington, including two gold and a silver for three personal best rides.
“I went in with little expectations,” said O’Connell. “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I knew we were capable of doing really well but you never know in that moment. It was pretty special.”
O’Connell took team gold in the team event with partner Benjamin Ebeling, along with an individual gold (70% score) as well as a freestyle silver (75% score).
In the world of dressage, the U25 Grand Prix division in which O’Connell participated in is the highest level of competition and difficulty outside of senior Grand Prix.
O’Connell’s performance was headlined by her individual victory, where she was judged by five different judges at various points throughout the ring, scoring each movement she made. O’Connell’s 70% score is an average of the five respective scores she received by each judge in each specific portion of her ride.
“In dressage, we all aim for that seventy percent mark or higher, that’s really what we want,” said O’Connell. “When you break into the seventies that’s the goal and that’s where you want to continue to strive for. To get that (score) at such a big event when all the pressure was on, it was very, very cool.”
Turning 25 in August, O’Connell is in her age-out year for the U25 age bracket, meaning this was her last chance to make Team USA’s Nation Cup Team.
“I knew I had one year left and I had to go for it,” she admitted. “This is my first year competing in Florida in international events and we went for it. We had two shows before this to qualify and I qualified and went in ranked number two of the six people.”
As O’Connell is currently a trainer for Berryfield Dressage based out of Lincoln, Massachusetts, she has the opportunity to train in Florida for three winter months. Because Florida hosts weekly competitions, O’Connell competed in two in order to qualify for the Nation Cup Team.
To be in the position she is in today, O’Connell has embraced the grind her whole life. She went from first riding a horse at the age of five, to getting her own pony at the age of eight, to quickly becoming intrigued to the sport of dressage.
As a 12-year-old, O’Connell would make three-hour round trips five days a week to her barn to train. As a standout runner at Wilmington High School, she let the sport go her junior year to completely shift her focus to riding. O’Connell’s sacrifices are endless.
“You realize as you get into it how much sacrifice you have to make,” she said. “I just put all my time into riding and I grew up doing karate and running cross country and was a very competitive runner for Wilmington for many years. I stopped everything over time because I knew riding was what I wanted more than anything. I wanted to be the best I possibly could and I had to devote more and more time.”
In college, O’Connell’s regimen did not take a blow – the fashion major built her schedule around riding, where she would ride five to six days every week while attending Mount Ida and later the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
When O’Connell graduated with her degree in fashion, she faced a major decision – either pursue a job in the field, or head to Europe to continue training. As it turns out, O’Connell was met with the opportunity of her dreams when Betsy Dangel, a previous trainer she had known of, was seeking a new trainer.
“I ended up finding she was leaving the trainer she had and was buying a new barn and needed a trainer,” she recalled. “I obviously love Betsy and I loved training with her that winter and my trainer at the time called me and said I think I have the perfect job for you if you’re interested. From the moment I got read the job description I was like, this is literally a dream.”
O’Connell immediately accepted the position after applying, giving her the opportunity to achieve both her and Dangel’s goals as a trainer for a private dressage facility with five competitive horses.
“We’re constantly training our horses and trying to develop the partnerships further,” said O’Connell. “I ride five horses five days a week, but I’m at the barn almost every day. I take one day off and it’s really just nonstop training.”
O’Connell is not only perfecting her skills on the horse, she is training the horses themselves, just as any other athlete would train for an event.
“We treat ourselves like athletes, but these horses are treated like any other professional athlete out there would be treated,” she said. “When we’re riding them, it’s just like any other athlete at practice. We’re training them for competition so when we go down center line at a competition they are ready to go.”
As O’Connell is coming off the performance of her life, she has her eyes set on much bigger goals.
“It’s just the beginning,” she said. “There’s still so many steps to go to where I really want to be to be representing the US in a much more international way but it’s highly addicting and now I know that I’ve had this experience this is what I want to do more than anything and it makes everything worth it.
“I want to go to the Olympics, that’s the big golden goal at the end of all of this,” said O’Connell. “I will do everything I possibly can to make that happen one day. Obviously every star has to align to have that happen but that is the ultimate dream and that’s the goal I’ve had since I left high school. I want it more than anything.”
O’Connell is currently preparing for the U25 European Tour, where she then plans to focus on the senior grand prix, the ultimate stage in professional horseback riding.
“Once you hit Grand Prix, that’s the highest level of dressage, and then it takes years to master it,” she said. “It’s just about getting in the ring and competition experience, but it’s just time. It’s a sport that really takes time and practice and everything coming together at the right moment.”
Regardless of where her passion takes her, O’Connell is proud of her journey and will forever rely on her love for the sport as her motivation.
“Everyone has a unique path in any sport, especially in the horse world,” she said.
“It’s a very unique sport because no matter how you’re feeling as an athlete, you have to rely on this animal that also has a mind of its own. I’ve just always been in love with this sport and these animals. I knew at a very young age this is what I wanted to do.”
