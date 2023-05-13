WILMINGTON — On Tuesday May 2, the Planning Board reviewed various projects seeking site plan and special permit approvals.
They quickly voted to approve the site plan review for 230, 234, and 240 Ballardvale Street’s site plan review and stormwater management permit. The representatives for the project said they were fine with the draft decisions the board sent.
The most discussed project that night proposed a definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit on Eagleview Drive off of Marion Street. The primary engineer who was present that night noted they did their best to provide clarification from the previous meeting as requested by the town engineer and confirmed with their supplier they could make the changes work.
Planning Board Chair Terence Boland asked the project’s engineer if he reviewed the town engineer’s comments from that same day, which he did not. The engineer said he would explain their stormwater management changes, but Boland countered that the town engineer said their plan still didn’t meet the town’s policy or bylaw.
He maintained the board would have to uphold what Paul Alunni says, and there was little point discussing a noncompliant plan.
The representatives replied they were trying to meet the intent of the by-law, and they had several engineers review their plans who said it should comply. They were looking for more information on why it didn’t comply without having Alunni essentially engineer their project.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich replied that perhaps Alunni was conveying big picture issues as he reviews the project. She said he could provide more detailed comments perhaps in a meeting with them, and asked them to send availability so that she could set up a meeting.
She also referenced their previous plans that appeared to be inconsistent which would lead to a judgment of noncompliance. She pointed out one issue with the offsite flooding impact.
This project’s public hearing was extended to their next meeting.
The definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit for Birch Street, site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking special permit for 885 & 889 Woburn St.; site plan review, groundwater protection district special permit, and stormwater management permit for 208 Main St.; site plan review for 773 Salem St.; site plan review for 26 Upton Drive; and site plan review and stormwater management permit for 100-110 Fordham Road were continued to the next meeting at the request of the respective applicants.
The board then reviewed updates on two Board of Appeals cases. Assistant Planner Jane Wierzbicki provided that the proposal at 4 Foley Farm Road asked for the ability to build a fireplace bump-out that would cut into the required 20 foot side yard setback by one foot and three-quarter inches.
Boland suggested they should’ve pursued a special permit instead of a variance as they had done.
“In order to be granted a variance, you have to have a hardship,” he said.
However, the applicant didn’t show any hardship on their application for the variance.
Gingrich suggested some potential criteria for hardship such as soils, topo-graphy and block shape which are uncontrollable circumstances. The board made a motion to recommend this not be approved by the Board of Appeals for lack of demonstrated hardship.
Gingrich also delivered an update on 79 Nichols Street’s case with the Board of Appeals. She said the town was reviewing their revised plans and setting up peer review from TEC for traffic, site plan and stormwater. She shared that the board wouldn’t be voting on this project in their next meeting but they might hear an argument about being allowed to be on sewer in a non-sewer district.
They moved to release building lots 4 and 5, for 8 and 10 Darby Lane.
The board also approved the endorsement of the plans for 203 Lowell St. However, Gingrich explained the approval would be held until the appeal period is up.
Their next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.
