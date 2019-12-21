WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen invited WHS a cappella group Soundscape to their most recent meeting to sing some Christmas songs. After their performance, Selectmen Chair Greg Bendel presented each Soundscape member with a certificate.
The board next introduced Wilmington Police Department’s newest officers, Joseph Fitzgerald and Meghan Sousa. Several board members congratulated these academy graduates with appreciation for everything that the WPD does.
They moved on to two transfer of officers and managers for some restaurants in town. After the board voted unanimously in favor of the Change of Officer and Change of Beneficial Interest for the 99 Restaurants at 144 Lowell St., board member Michael McCoy recused himself for the vote to transfer Manager of Michael’s Place from Beera Ram to Jasbir S. Saini. This passed with four in favor and one abstention.
Wilmington Town Engineer Paul Alunni presented an update regarding Wilmington’s unaccepted streets once the board voted on a continuance for the matter at hand. Alumni referenced the Dedham by-law, which was passed in 2014, to be used as an example for some Wilmington changes. He specifically mentioned rules including the town paying for 100 percent of improvements, 100 percent of abutter approval required, and each accepted street taken on a case by case basis to the Board of Selectmen.
Town Manager Jeff Hull requested for Alunni to return for their next meeting with more direction for this information.
The Town Manager then moved on to the next item: a report of the fiscal year 2020 tax rate. The statement that he read from Finance Director and Town Accountant Bryan Perry explained that the tax rate would be $13.58 residential and $30.59 commercial. The Town Assessor had initially projected rates of $13.57 residential and $30.61 commercial for the next fiscal year.
Finance Director and Town Accountant Bryan Perry came forward after the tax rate was announced to discuss the town’s transition to MUNIS. Hull explained that while the town has been paying according to the agreed contract, they’ve stalled the system setup.
However, Perry clarified that this “rocky start” is customary and that the developers are now on track for to go live this July.
Town Manager Hull’s memorandum for the facilities recommendation mentioned that they have established the need for both the North Wilmington fire substation and an updated Wildwood Street School. He set the board in motion to file statements of interest for all six schools in town in need of updating.
Next, the status report for the New England Transrail sufficed to say that the project is on hold per the EPA.
The final item of the night in communications was an update from Verizon Programming, to say that channel 1776 would no longer be available on live television but only online via Verizon.com.
The board voted unanimously to authorize the recommended 2020 election workers; the article for Town Meeting to rename the WHS Band Room in honor of Barbara Mette; and to table the discussion regarding changes to Town Meeting with the Inhabitant By-Law Study Committee.
They also approved over 70 alcohol, automatic amusement, class vehicle, victualer, and entertainment licenses for the restaurants and shops in town. Only two restaurants did not renew their licenses.
The board’s final vote was to execute the Alcohol Beverages Control Commission 2020 Estimation Form.
In public comments, resident Michael Shay brought a tribute and encouragement to donate to the family of longtime resident Michael Bodnar, who recently passed away at the age of 78.
The board ended their meeting wishing each other Merry Christmas and wishing happy birthday to resident Margaret Dorothy Shelly, who’s now 100 years old.
Upcoming important dates include town office holiday closings, curbside collection of Christmas trees between Jan. 6 and 17, and the next meetings of the Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee, The Board of Selectmen, and the Economic Development Committee.
