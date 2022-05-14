WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen received presentations from Chair of the 4th of July Committee Pat Giroux and Recreation Director Karen Campbell before they recognized retiring board members and nominated a new chairperson.
Giroux explained that this year’s 4th of July celebration is the 40th, scheduled for Thursday, June 30 through Monday July 4. Family Day will be July 2, and the final fireworks will be on the 3rd.
Some of the activities Giroux mentioned that would return this year included the food court, the firecracker 5k and family fun run, and live music. They’d be adding an antique car show to the festivities.
He also asked permission for the board to prohibit hawkers, peddlers, and transient vendors within a half-mile for the days of the celebration.
The board members all appreciated Giroux and the rest of the 4th of July committee’s efforts before they approved the additional request and that of Cushing Amusements for the Sunday Entertainment License pursuant to the 4th of July celebration.
The board then recognized retiring Board of Registrar member Priscilla Ward followed by Planning Board member Michael Sorrentino for their years of service to the town. Kevin Caira mentioned Ward’s service as town clerk and her friendship and guidance over the years.
Greg Bendel spoke to Ward’s positivity and efficiency in the voting process organization. Judy O’Connell remarked that Ward built a legacy in town.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that she exemplified civic engagement.
For Sorrentino, Hull shared that he’d served on the Planning Board from 1999 and lead the group as chair for 20 years. O’Connell spoke to Sorrentino’s courage to communicate and share information even in opposition or dislike.
Gary DePalma said that he always appreciated Sorrentino’s honesty. Bendel mentioned how he found Sorrentino’s confidence inspiring.
The former Planning Board chair responded saying that he hopes the town has the vision to do the right thing going forward.
They presented both Ward and Sorrentino with certificates of appreciation recognizing their contribution to the town and commitment to excellence.
After that, Recreation Director Karen Campbell discussed the challenge of finding lifeguards due to a lack of applicants looking for summer jobs and possibly limited certification options. She explained that the beach may need to have up to three lifeguards at the water depending how many are swimming at one time and the schedule of lifeguards switching from scanning every half hour.
Some efforts taken to seek candidates included checking with last year’s lifeguards, setting up certification courses and free recertification, posting on the town website, and reaching out to other groups like swim teams, Massachusetts Parks and Recreation, and the Shawsheen Tech.
With a lack of lifeguards, she’d sooner restrict times the town beach will be open rather than adopting “swim at your own risk.”
The board asked about criteria for lifeguards — which Campbell said are simply being over 16 and having a lifeguard certification — along with wages — $16.25 for new lifeguards and $18.25 for experienced lifeguards. Campbell also mentioned that the beach would be open seven days a week ideally from June 11 through Aug. 8.
When it came time to reorganize the board, Chair Lilia Maselli recommended Gary DePalma as the next chair.
“He’s the only member who hasn’t been the chair,” she said. “I think it would be good to give him the opportunity.”
DePalma responded that he would accept the nomination. When it came time for the vote, there was not a majority, so the discussion continued, and Caira nominated Selectman O’Connell.
“Judy is without a doubt one of the best leaders that I’ve ever worked with,” Caira said. “I think she’s the best person to steer the board at this particular time.”
Bendel seconded the nomination, saying that he didn’t want to be chair but had been impressed by all of O’Connell’s work since she had rejoined the board.
O’Connell replied that she would be a team player either way, as the chair or with whomever the chair would be. DePalma agreed the same. The board voted 3-2 to designate O’Connell, who started serving as the new chair immediately.
After they switched seats, O’Connell assured the board that she was excited to serve and would be available to her fellow board members 24/7.
