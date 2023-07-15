WILMINGTON — At the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday night, the board continued most of their public hearings scheduled until their Aug. 1 meeting. With only three board members present, they were unable to vote on any request involving a special permit.
The public hearings continued that night included the site plan review and stormwater management permit for 90 Eames St.; the definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit on Birch Street; the definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit on Eagleview Drive; the site plan review, stormwater management permit, and groundwater protection district special permit for 208 Main St.; and the site plan review and stormwater management permit for 100-110 Fordham Road.
They also continued the nonconforming special permit for 15 Nickerson Ave.; the sign special permit at 200 Ballardvale St.; the conservation subdivision special permit at 708R Woburn St.; the site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district, and parking special permit for 190 Main St.; and the site plan review, stormwater management permit, and multi-family special permit for 203 Lowell St.
The board approved a Form A submission for 13-15 Boutwell St. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich explained that the applicant wanted to shift the lot lines. While she noted that the stream running along the edge of the property may be an issue with the Conservation Committee if they plan to build, she suggested this wasn’t relevant to the lot line shift.
Gingrich delivered updates on Nichols Street along with the town’s construction projects. She shared that the Zoning Board of Appeals received updated plans ahead of their next meeting, but the town was still reviewing them.
Her update on the construction projects included that there was a build change for Rap Solutions as a result of a settlement with the abutters, 168 Lowell St. was moving along, and construction on Main Street and Butters Row was scheduled.
The board also approved a request to waive the site plan review for 155 West St. Sean McCormack, the owner, explained they were installing a pad on which they would place a generator. Gingrich conceded that there would be no impact to open space or parking, and no comments were made by the engineering department.
They voted to table the request to release the surety for the amendment to McGrane Woods definitive subdivision and stormwater management permit. Gingrich shared that they’re waiting for the as built and monumentation before the inspection is completed.
The public hearing for 26 Upton Dr. was continued with discussion during the meeting. Michael Dolan, on behalf of Dish Wireless, said he understood that the peer review of the structural analysis for the proposed installation was completed. Confirming the applicant addressed all the comments, the board approved the draft decisions prepared. Gingrich mentioned that these included new standard conditions.
The board approved the request to release building lots 6 and 10 at 12 and 15 Darby Lane, respectively. Gingrich confirmed that the town received the septic system approvals.
There were two board of appeals cases for the Planning Board to provide recommendation on that night. The first was a request to increase the tower height at 6 Waltham St. from 120 to 140 feet.
Planner/Economic Development Coordinator Jayne Wierzbicki added that the tower’s current capacity was 90.8 percent and the zoning bylaw requires the applicant to show that the height is necessary for the proper function of the tower.
Gingrich said that 120 feet is the max height unless they can show the need for the additional 20 feet as provided. She also shared that more information was required from the applicants such as photo renderings. The final recommendation here included that they shouldn’t make the tower taller than it needs to be, along with the suggestion of a peer review.
Regarding 1 St. Paul St., Wierzbicki said the hardship listed was the strict bylaw. She commented that this isn’t necessarily a hardship, a sentiment with which the board members agreed.
Chair Terence Boland asked if there were any other avenues that the applicant could pursue. However, Gingrich replied that the average front yard or nonconforming structure allowances wouldn’t help this argument. She said she’d convey that this is not a hardship to the ZBA.
Gingrich provided a draft frequently asked questions document and statements to be released by her department to alert people about the proposed new district to meet the HLC guidelines as an MBTA community. She said there would be information sessions held at the library, the senior center, at an Economic Development Committee meeting, and ahead of the board’s next meeting.
A few public commenters spoke up as the board was continuing 190 Main St. expressing frustration that the public hearing was not held that night and asking questions about the plans. Gingrich invited anyone to come into her office to view the plans.
The board endorsed the plans for 230, 234, and 240 Ballardvale St.
Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.