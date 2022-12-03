WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is ringing in the holiday season with a musical production of the classic Christmas movie, Elf.
After auditions that were held in early September, the final cut for cast and crew of Elf the Musical consists of 130 students, making this the largest cast and crew in the history of the WMS Drama Club.
This historic number of students includes 58 middle school student cast members, 60 middle school crew members, and 12 former WMS Drama Club members who are now in high school, but have returned to help as crew leaders.
Actors for some of the lead roles include Emily Hall as Buddy the Elf, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick as Jovie, Nick Lentile as Santa, Gabriel De Figuiredo, Kaia Donn, and Sarah Najarian as Walter, Emily and Michael Hobbs, Caroline Donovan as Deb, Eva Gerardi as the Manager, and Roisin Sullivan as Fake Santa.
The actors have been guided by the same production team that is leading the Wilmington High School Lamplighters Guild, who will be performing “School of Rock” at WHS in late March.
The production team consists of Samantha Prindiville - Artistic Director, Thomas Hall - Technical Director, Kevin Berube - Lighting Designer, Marina Chan - Choreographer, and Julie Hall - Producer.
The cast and crew have been working diligently for 10 weeks to perfect the Elf performance.
Despite the hard work and long hours of practice, students are very excited about the show.
WMS Drama Club member Erin Botte, grade 7, said, “For me, the best part of Elf is that everything about the show gets you in the mood for the holidays and it brings joy to everyone in the crew and cast.”
Emily Hall, grade 7, plays the part of Buddy the Elf in the production. She said of her Elf the Musical experience, “The magic created on and off stage is something I’ll never forget. For me, the best part of drama is spending time with my friends and watching the show come together.”
The show promises plenty of festive musical numbers and features some fabulous, big-band music performed by live, professional musicians.
Drama Club member Jimmy Fitzpatrick, grade 6, hopes the audience enjoys the Finale Dance and the Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingle Dance as much as he has enjoyed them.
Elf the Musical will be performed at the Wilmington Middle School, located at 25 Carter Lane in Wilmington. Show dates and times are Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. An additional matinee performance will also be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at the door.
The WMS Drama Club and their producer, Julie Hall encourage everyone to attend, and hope the show will help kick off the holiday season for the community.
Hall would also like to remind everyone of a very fitting line from Buddy the Elf himself: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear!”
