WILMINGTON — At the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday Aug. 1, they opened the public hearing for a stormwater management permit and 81G roadway improvement plan sought for Lee Avenue on behalf of applicant Joseph Shamon.
LJR Engineering Principal & Civil Engineer Luke Roy established that they were proposing to widen the pavement width on the street and to improve the stormwater in the area as part of the 81G form. This project was part of a plan to develop a single-family dwelling on an existing vacant lot.
He explained that the lot has frontage on an existing dead end street which has other homes on it. The street also has an existing water main but no curbs. Due to the lot draining from the highest point up and the back drainage falling into wetlands, they wanted to try to control and treat the stormwater runoff. This would be made with a grass stormwater infiltration.
He also mentioned that they received comments back from Town Engineer Paul Alunni which they had yet to review.
Board member Sean Hennigan also called out that the water is shown draining onto another property. Roy explained that he was showing the natural path of runoff and trying to improve it. Another project representative said this would also provide an improvement to the drainage for other surrounding properties.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared the opinion of town counsel that the use of the paper street Perry Avenue for drainage, cannot be permitted because it doesn’t qualify as a utility and it obstructs other’s use of the paper street. In their response, the project owners suggested that no one on Perry Avenue was using it, so they wouldn’t be interrupting anyone’s right.
The board also suggested they were proposing to make the street impassible. The response from the project owners said if they only used half the width of the street, it wasn’t “impassible” in their opinion.
Gingrich maintained the town had to follow the advice of their legal counsel.
Chair Terry Boland asked the applicant to bring the board something that town counsel would be able to support. Randi Holland proposed they put the cache basin on their own property instead.
A few residents in the audience spoke up to share that the proposed stormwater management plan wouldn’t really be improving the current situation.
“I only see the wetlands getting more wet,” one commenter said.
They also agreed the applicant couldn’t use half the street and say the other half was available to residents to exercise their right of use.
One resident stated his opinion that the town owes it to the taxpayers to improve the street.
Another resident mentioned the previous property improvements on this street were asked to improve the entire street, but this project wasn’t asked to do that. Roy explained they were going to improve up to the property line.
Boland agreed this would be an issue covered by the board, but it wasn’t the top issue with the plans at that moment. These plans were continued to the board’s next meeting on Sept. 5, and the action deadlines were extended to the end of September.
