WILMINGTON — After discussion at their previous meeting, the Board of Selectmen had Reading Municipal Light Department General Manager Coleen O’Brien bring further details and next steps concerning charging stations this past Monday night. She explained that RMLD was committed to expanding the electric vehicle charging network with the possible transition of gas vehicles in 2030.
As part of that, she said that their board has approved funds for one charging station per town going forward. O’Brien also mentioned that residents who request network-enabled chargers for their homes would receive a $750 rebate, and anyone in need of a home charging station was welcome to reach out.
They had also worked with Analog Devices to install electric charging stations there. This was done to help promote off-peak charging, lower pollution, and change creature habits.
Working with the town, they’d met with Public Buildings Director George Hooper to find locations that would meet their criteria in terms of visibility and accessibility. She mentioned that the state had awarded money for installation at Yentile Farm and at the Town Hall for level 2 grants. Since then, she’d received word from Hooper that the town would like to remove Yentile as a location and replace it with the Wilmington Memorial Library.
She also said that RMLD would be responsible for all the make-ready work, and would work with the town to establish parking logistics. Their intention was to respond to the state accepting the grant for the town hall but rejecting that for Yentile, asking to use it at the library instead. Then they would start the work to build and install the charging stations.
She went on to say that these locations were only suitable for level 2 charging stations. In the future she’d like to continue working with Hooper to find even more appropriate locations.
“If there are other locations, we can still submit for them,” she continued. “I think the state really wants to help build infrastructure in order to meet their global warming goals.”
The committee asked if other locations, namely the Swain Green and train station parking lots, were considered. Hooper answered that all of these had, in fact, been considered. The main issue with the train station parking lots were that they were owned by the MBTA, and RMLD was prioritizing town-owned property.
Another property issue they may run into going forward is using existing poles, since all the ones in town are owned half by Verizon and half by RMLD. However, O’Brien thought this would provide more parking opportunities if they’d be willing to make a pole attachment agreement.
Kevin Caira asked why RMLD had selected level 2 charging stations, which he understood charged more slowly than level 3 stations. O’Brien clarified that most electric cars being made only take the level 2 charging. Not to mention, level 3 charging stations are higher in voltage and more expensive. The purpose of level 2 charging isn’t for someone to park all day to charge, she clarified.
He also asked if lighting could be provided in the places they install the charging stations, and she said that she’d just need permission from the board in order to do so.
Greg Bendel was curious as to the cost for residents to charge their cars. O’Brien said that the rate would be set to 22 cents to start, but could be lowered as the stations are used more. She reasoned that it should cost for electricity the same way it costs residents to get gas. She also said that the least expensive option for EV users is to have a charging station at home.
Gary DePalma asked how folks could find these charging stations. O’Brien answered that she would be willing to attend another meeting to explain the parking logistics and procedures and how to use the application. She also said she would put ads in the paper to inform residents on how to use the stations.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wondered if the town could get EV stations in places like the Market Basket parking lot. O’Brien noted that there was a company that had started using advertising to pay for their charging stations, and she was interested to see where they would put up billboards.
She finally asked the board for permission to move forward with accepting the funds for the charging station at town hall and asking the state to use the library instead of Yentile, with a 30 day extension to work out the logistics for the new location.
The board voted unanimously to approve this request. O’Brien promised to report back on the results of her conversation.
