WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School alumnus Kristin Robinson published a children’s book just recently honoring her father, Wilmington’s former athletic director and high school teacher Ed Harrison III.
The book, “Larry the Lobster,” came out of a story that Harrison used to tell Robinson and her siblings when they were younger, which he now tells his grandkids.
Robinson shared with the Town Crier that the idea took hold in 2021 at a family gathering where her dad told the story and she realized for the first time that the cherished story she’d heard was his own creation, not a children’s book story he was repeating.
From that moment, she had to actualize the dream of her dad holding the book “Larry the Lobster” in his hand as he tells the story.
Through blog posts, Youtube videos, and storytelling sessions with Harrison over Zoom or phone, Robinson wrote the children’s book. She said that she wanted to make the book as true to her dad’s telling of the story as possible, so he was involved in every step of the process.
She did send a manuscript to a publisher in Maine, but it was rejected, so she pursued self-publishing instead. Robinson had her cousin design the book jacket and found an illustrator who lives in New Hampshire using Upwork.
She emphasized that this was for her father, not for herself or even for money — she had no intention of writing a children’s book before “Larry the Lobster.” The naturopathic doctor said that she’s always loved writing, but this book is an original.
She also shared that regrettably, part of the storytelling delivery by Harrison is lost in the book.
“When my dad would tell us the story… when Larry gets his claw chopped off, he’d stick his hand inside his sleeve, and as it grew back [his hand] would come out slowly,” she said.
She’d thought about a hand-puppet book, but she couldn’t make it happen. Robinson also mentioned that “Larry the Lobster” was frequently referenced in their family, and they had lobster stuffed animals growing up.
When he’s not telling the story of Larry the Lobster to his grandkids, Harrison is a hall monitor these days at Wilmington High School, having retired after 30 collective years at WPS and moved to Haverhill. He also participates in the summer programs for sports at the high school, just as he did as athletic director.
Harrison wore many hats at Wilmington High School over his tenure as a teacher, an athletic director, and a coach. He himself graduated from WHS in 1969 and went on to coach football, softball, and baseball before he taught physical education and later served as athletic director. He retired from the Wilmington school system in 2016.
Earlier this summer, Robinson got the family together as she presented Harrison with a printed copy of the story. She shared that he was surprised and pleased with the finished product. She hopes that this book will become part of his legacy — as it is in their family memories — and that the moment of giving him the book can be memorialized as well.
Anyone who wants to purchase “Larry the Lobster” can do so by going to kristinrobinsonauthor.com.
