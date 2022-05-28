WILMINGTON — “Ladies and gentlemen, you are about to see a story of greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery... all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts. Thank you... and welcome.”
Those were the words audiences first heard when the curtains opened this past weekend at Wilmington High School’s production of CHICAGO: High School Edition!
The WHS LampLighters Drama Guild performed at the WHS Joanne Benton Auditorium on May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and gave the audience the “ol’ razzle dazzle” for the first time since 2019.
CHICAGO: High School Edition was chosen due to it being the show originally slated to be performed by the LampLighters in spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled performances and halted the production.
Tickets were sold via cash or Venmo at $20 and $10 for students and senior citizens.
In the lobby, a photo wall showcased production photos, a raffle was held where a lucky winner would win a $100 gift card to Tremezzo, an Italian Restaurant. Friends and family could send the cast (Hershey) Kisses, buy concessions, and donate to the LampLighters guild and the CATS Program (Wilmington High School’s Choral And Theatre Support).
Inside, Director Michael Barry gave a quick speech welcoming audiences to the show, remarking on his pride in the efforts of the cast and crew, and thanking those who helped support the show, such as the CATS group, WCTV, Wilmington Town Crier, the WHS admin and staff, the photographer, and sponsors and companies.
The first act was a little over an hour, with some standout numbers including “Cell Block Tango,” “We Both Reached For The Gun” and “Roxie.”
At intermission, the winner of the $100 Tremezzo raffle was pulled. Barry commented on his thoughts on Opening Night, with an almost full audience watching;
“They (the students) are knocking it out of the park, and I couldn’t be more proud. All I could ask for is for them to work hard, and I hope they are enjoying themselves tonight, as they deserve it.”
The second act consisted of the trial of Roxie Hart, with fantastic numbers such as “Mr Cellophane,” “When Velma Takes the Stand” and “Razzle Dazzle.”
A few audience members spoke on how they thought opening night went.
Kristine Zuk remarked, “The whole thing is great! Velma (Audrey Curdo ’22) is excellent and I understand that this is Roxie’s (Lily Lake ’23) first performance, and she is doing great!”
Two other audience members said that “Audrey stood out to us, there were so many talented and creative people in this show and you can feel the energy!”
Four principal cast members commented on how it feels to be back on stage since 2019.
Kaelin Healey, who played Amos Hart, said, “It feels amazing! This is my first year acting, and I’m so happy to be performing with such a great group of people!”
Grace Wiberg-Pichetti, who played bubbly reporter Mary Sunshine, said, “It was great to be performing live! We only had 13 rehearsals, and everyone did such a great job, and it’s fun to be able to do a Jersey accent!”
Actress of Velma Kelly, Audrey Curdo, commented, “It feels so nice to be performing in front of an audience again! It definitely has been long awaited. I’ve been acting my whole life and it has been such a great opportunity to do Chicago with all my friends!”
And finally, Lily Lake, who played Roxie Hart, remarked, “It felt pretty good to be performing tonight! It’s definitely different with no masks and an actual audience out there! But I have loved doing this show with the whole cast and being on stage with them!”
Overall, CHICAGO: High School Edition was a fantastic production thanks to the hard work and immeasurable talent of its cast and crew. With creative use of the space via projectioned silhouettes during the Hungarian Rope Trick and “Mr Cellophane” and actors interacting with audience members in the aisle.
The talent of the main cast and ensemble in acting, singing and dancing, and all masterfully put together over the span of 13 rehearsals. The LampLighters are congratulated on such a successful production, and welcomed back to the stage after so many years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.