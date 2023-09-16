WILMINGTON — Town Manager Screening Committee Chair Robert Peterson Jr. attended the Select Board meeting on Monday night to request that they reconsider hiring a consultant to assist in the search process. He informed the board that at their most recent meeting, the screening committee agreed by vote that it would be best to hire a consultant to help find a pool of applicants.
Select Board member Lilia Maselli asked Peterson to explain the rationale behind their request.
Peterson replied the committee agreed that the task was onerous and the breadth of the search was wide, so it would be best to hire a consultant to attract the talent pool. He referenced the size of the town’s annual budget in comparison to the cost of hiring the consultant, which he estimated to be between $5,000 and $20,000 depending on the services they select.
He said the committee is aware that searching for a town manager isn’t their specialty, but it would be the specialty of a consultant.
Maselli commented that she would support the request of the screening committee.
While Greg Bendel agreed with Peterson, he confirmed that the committee was very capable. He later mentioned he originally supported the use of a consultant and would vote the same way again.
Kevin Caira countered that their original approach was to use the screening committee and save the cost of a consultant, and if they were hiring a consultant then the committee isn’t necessary. He suggested it would be a waste of the screening committee’s time.
Chair Gary DePalma said he could see the screening committee working in combination with a consultant, if that was desired. Peterson agreed this was also the preferred approach of the committee, and they would limit the scope of the work for the consultant to minimize the financial impact.
Frank West asked for a timeline on when they would have candidates before the board if they used a consultant from this point. Peterson said he couldn’t answer that question at this time.
West also wondered from where the funds would come. Town Manager Jeff Hull suggested they pull from the professional technical services account for consulting services. He also asked if the intent was to use the consultant for the search for the temporary or the permanent town manager.
West referenced a vote taken by the screening committee, which Peterson confirmed, indicating their agreement to leave the interim town manager search to the responsibility of the Select Board.
Caira brought up a letter the board received from Buzz Stapczynski offering to attend a meeting of the screening committee. Peterson shared hesitation to invite a person in the professional consulting services space to the meeting without a formal request for proposal in place.
Caira clarified that he understood Stapczynski offered his professional assistance at no cost to the town. Hull said instead that he read it as an offer to outline the recruitment process, not to be the effective consultant for free, because the board voted against a consultant.
Hull suggested the board take up the new vote, and if they agree to hire a consultant then they could politely decline the offer.
Town counsel agreed they wouldn’t want to invite a potential consulting candidate to consult for free before the recruitment process.
Peterson went on to say that in his opinion, the biggest benefit of the consultant would be indicating to potential applicants that the town will use all the tools necessary to get the most qualified individuals to apply.
The board allowed public comment at this time. Mike McCoy stood up to state his opinion that the Select Board personally conduct the search for the town manager. Maselli replied explaining that the board views this search as completely unique, and they do plan to interview the finalists but allow the search committee to assist.
The town’s attorney commented here it would be very difficult for the Select Board to conduct the interviews while allowing privacy to the applicants due to open meeting law, which may deter some applicants.
Mike Champoux, another screening committee member, commented he saw the consultant as bringing access to the best potential talent pool.
“We want to hire the best town manager possible for this community,” he said. “I do believe that we need this level of expertise to go to market on our behalf and illustrate that we’re taking this very seriously.”
Caira maintained that he would be voting against the use of the consultant because he believed in the capability of the committee members.
The vote passed with Caira’s sole vote against.
Later, the board received a memo from Dan Murphy, wherein Murphy shared concern that the committee did not represent the diversity of the community. Murphy spoke up later on in the meeting to further elaborate upon his opinion there weren’t enough unique perspectives on the committee, and that the lack of diversity may deter some applicants.
West acknowledged the composition of the group but also said they represent different age ranges and experiences, and anyone in town is welcome to attend and share their opinion on candidates or anything else in the process.
Murphy replied saying that other perspectives, such as those of women, would provide more diversity in the composition of the committee.
The other board members explained they received plenty of positive feedback on the committee and they weren’t able to discuss their candidates ahead of the meeting.
Kevin MacDonald also suggested that none of the members had experience in human resources.
