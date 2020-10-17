Ghosts and witches do not occupy the same space, except in one’s imagination. One mind they seemed to share, along with three small boys, was that of Grace V. Curl.
Mrs. Curl (1896-1993) was a children’s author who lived in Wilmington for more than 25 years. She wrote, “Come A-Witching,” about the adventures of three boys dealing with a witch.
“The reason I wrote this book is that the three little rascals popped into my head one day,” she wrote. “Then all I had to do was to keep quiet and not get in their way.”
Nicholas, Perkins and little Blunderdown, “Blunny,” are taken to the Little House in the Woods by their fairy godmother. She cautioned them to watch out for the witch, who flies in and out of the story. In a wall, they discover Hole, which can answer questions, much like Alexa or Google today.
“A Hole and Three” was first published in a 1934 childrens’ anthology, “The Great Idea and other stories” by B.R. Buckingham. Mrs. Curl later wrote five more chapters and published them in her book, “Come A-Witching.”
Her biographical statement said she authored a number of stories for children’s school readers, several health text-books and a historical novel for young people, and many adult magazine articles. None of these works were named, however.
She and her husband Mervin bought the 1781 Brewster Nichols house on Andover Street in North Wilmington in 1926. There they raised two children, Peter, born in 1921, and Huldah, in 1926. There she also found a ghost.
Somehow, it was decided that the ghost was that of Mrs. Phebe Nichols, wife of Brewster Nichols. She had lived in the house for nearly 40 years and died there in 1891.
Philip Buzzell, long-time Wilmington Town Counsel, wrote a poem for Grace’s birthday in 1949 about her encounter with the ghost.
“I don’t mean to cause your chills or prickles, but
I am the ghost of Mrs. Brewster Nichols.”
People who subsequently lived in the house have shared the same belief.
Phebe was born in Charlestown in 1827 to Mary and George Damon and married Henry Brewster Nichols in 1852.
Brewster inherited the house from his father, Charles Nichols. His brother Samuel B. Nichols became an undertaker, founding a business carried on today under the Nichols name.
Grace Brown was born in Illinois in 1896. In 1919, she married Mervin J. Curl, an English instructor at University of Illinois at Urbana. He was born in New Hampshire and raised in Lawrence. In 1919, Mervin published a book, “Expository Writing.” A century later, it has been picked up in reprint.
Elizabeth Neilson bought a copy in a used book store in the 1930s. Mervin signed it for her, noting, in parentheses, (with commiseration.) Then with an arrow pointing at the price Elizabeth had paid, 75 cents, he opined “too much.”
Mervin became a journalist, publishing articles in the Boston papers. When they moved to Wilmington, he listed his occupation as teacher, later an insurance salesman. He served on the Wilmington Board of Library Trustees for a decade, before moving to Marblehead in 1954. He died in 1955.
Mrs. Curl completed her book and published it in 1964. She died in Washington, D.C. in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.