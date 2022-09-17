WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night.
The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how the removal of earth is necessary to complete the approved multi-family development project. They’d need to remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of earth materials, redistributing the majority of it to local landscaping companies in Wenham and Windham, NH. He specified that they began stockpiling but not yet trucked any earth off of the site.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell asked Town Manager Jeff Hull to share the recommendations of various town employees. The building inspector, town engineer, department of public works, and department of planning and conservation all recommended approval per Hull’s notes.
The board checked that Procopio appropriately alerted the abutters, which they confirmed. They asked about the truck route and hauling operation hours as indicated in the conditions from the town engineer, which Kiegel agreed they would adhere to.
They then brought concern for the path that trucks would take through town as they remove the earth. O’Connell wondered if the board had the ability and precedent to specify the truck route of Lowell Street to Route 93 in the conditions of their approval. Town Engineer Paul Alunni replied that this would be hard for the DPW to enforce logistically because of staffing, but he included the anticipated route in his conditions.
Gary DePalma next asked the applicant to agree that Procopio trucks would not take Eames Street off of Lowell Street as another way out of town. Kiegel said that this wouldn’t be a problem.
When public comment was invited, resident Suzanne Sullivan mentioned that there were what appeared to be contaminated soil stockpiles nearby the property at 203 Lowell St. She shared what she heard back from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, stating that the soil was from 204 and 207 Lowell St. Sullivan also called attention to a nearby water pipe in the ground with a hose coming out of it, of which the town had no record.
Alunni spoke up to alleviate some of these concerns, per the board’s request, saying that the town has different disciplines in their various divisions to monitor construction relative to permit areas such as water and paving. When they receive complaints or see something on a site seems wrong, he shared that their typical process is to address that with the contractor or developer directly.
In this case, these would be the contractors or developers for 204 and 207 Lowell St.
“I’m not aware of the soil discussed as being deemed contaminated,” Alunni continued.
Kevin Caira suggested, in a sentiment shared by other board members and the town manager, that the board had an obligation to consider environmental concerns before approving requests. He further reasoned that the potential of contamination only would require specifications on appropriately removing the material and shouldn’t stop the removal (or approval of the request) itself.
O’Connell described that the applicant is not typically required to complete a 21E inspection before they can seek this type of permit.
“We don’t need to know that the soil to be removed isn’t contaminated,” she said.
She later also agreed that it didn’t seem fair to halt the applicant without any proof of contamination and didn’t want to see the board over-reach.
Hull wondered if an evaluation could be made to make sure that the soil to be removed at 203 Lowell St. hasn’t been contaminated, possibly delaying the board’s vote. Greg Bendel suggested moving the vote until the next meeting may not allow the applicant enough time to complete a sample.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi later added that the idea of testing for all contamination was not reasonable, but with a more specific allegation they may know what to test for.
Kiegel assured the board that his company was following EPA guidelines and conducting periodic inspections appropriately, even using hydroseed and sprinklers to prevent dust from materials.
“My understanding is that the soil [on 204 and 207 Lowell St.] is from the demolition of the buildings that were there, not from soil excavation,” he continued.
The board considered possibly requiring a condition where a secondary review or site evaluation would be done on the soil along with their approval so as not to delay their vote that night. Sullivan spoke up again to suggest that the condition say the applicant follows applicable law if they do come across any contaminated soil in the removal process.
When it came time for the motion, it was made to approve the application as presented, seeing as complying with applicable law during the process goes without saying. The vote to approve the request was unanimous.
