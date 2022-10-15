The Select Board approved an Eagle Scout project and received presentations from WPD’s Samantha Cavanaugh and Greg Phipps of RMLD during their meeting this past Tuesday night.
Eagle Scout Candidate Noah Carriere, supported by Director of Veterans’ Services Lou Cimaglia, explained his intent to install a Battlefield Cross memorial inside the Wildwood Cemetery veterans’ lot. This would depict a pair of combat boots, a rifle, a helmet, and a soldier’s dog tags. He hoped that this tribute would allow space for paying respects to Wilmington’s fallen soldiers and spread awareness. He mentioned that the project would cost about $5,000 which he would collect through fundraising. The board, in addition to commenting on Carriere’s dedication and commitment, asked him to send them any further information about his fundraisers so that they could help spread the word.
They then took up the Salute to Service to honor veteran Stanley R. Souza. Board member Greg Bendel included that Souza was deployed to Japan 70 years ago, serving July 1951 through December 1953, as a US Navy seaman.
Their next appointment covered updates related to behavioral health in town, from Health and Recovery Coordinator Samantha Cavanaugh and Recovery Coach Darrell Mirrione. Cavanaugh mentioned that Mirrione had joined over a year ago and had since become an asset in expanding their services.
Cavanaugh introduced a new therapy dog in training assigned to their unit. “Sometimes people in crisis respond differently to animals than to humans,” she explained. She described that their vigil in September had been met with a great turnout even though it was held at an alternate location.
As for ongoing issues in Wilmington, she shared that there has been an uptick of individuals struggling with alcohol abuse, general depression, or anxiety. She mentioned another trend where lately folks are waiting until they’re in crisis to reach out for help. To a question about what age group is seeing the most need right now, Cavanaugh answered that it seems to be people from their mid-thirties to mid-forties.
She thanked the partnerships her office has kept up with other town departments and the new detox facility.
Select Chair O’Connell replied that the work that they’re doing is necessary and excellent. “We as a board have had a unified effort being committed to helping the community with… these programs and endeavors,” she said. Board member Kevin Caira asked Cavanaugh and Mirrioni to share their contact information — 978-447-2296 for Cavanaugh, and 978-447-4404 for Mirrioni. Cavanaugh also mentioned that folks can call the police department, fire department, or central dispatch; use the town website; or stop into the lobby to contact them.
Their last appointment that night was given to Reading Municipal Light Department Interim General Manager Greg Phipps, who explained the need to increase generation by RMLD within their territory while also maximizing reliable, low-cost, non-carbon energy. In doing this, their future plans included carefully monitoring substation 5 in Wilmington to keep it reliable and building a new substation and storage facility in town. While they had just closed on 326 Ballardvale with an original plan of building the substation there, they’d be repurposing it if possible for the energy storage instead and seeking another property on Route 125 town-owned land for the new substation. The board discussed the difficulties of using Chapter 97 land and staying clear of the town’s aquifer. Phipps replied that he recognizes the tradeoffs but wants to make the best use of the land.
Phipps’ last idea that he brought to the board was to potentially install solar panels at the Maple Meadow Landfill. “Solar is a great thing to put on top of a landfill,” he said. “We’re probably one of very few entities willing to own this land.” He shared that he had begun seeking the guidance of Olin, Mass DEP, and the town consultants to move this forward. As far as RMLD was concerned, this would be taking negative land and reusing it for something more positive, while also saving them money in generating energy. He couldn’t guarantee that Wilmington customers would see a change in their bills, but he did say that there’d be downward pressure on their service costs.
To settle any confusion, Town Manager Jeff Hull established that he believed the land to be covered in material over the landfill, as required by DEP. Phipps also said that this landfill primarily contains contaminated dirt. The board’s concerns about the complicated process were assuaged by Phipps’ assurance that Mass DEP and the town’s legislators had encouraged RMLD to continue their efforts.
Hull delivered updates on the new Wildwood project and the current Wildwood building study via memos to the board. Firstly, he detailed the process for a subcommittee of the Wildwood Building Committee to hire an Owner’s Project Manager. As for the Wildwood Building Study, he shared that the cost of the different configuration options range from $5.3 million to over $17 million.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand added that the recommendation from the Wildwood Building Committee would be delivered at one of their meetings in November. He also clarified that public comments at the School Committee meeting which are relevant to the agenda can be made regardless of whether the resident has signed up in advance to comment.
Another note from Hull to the board discussed updates from the MBTA, whom he said displayed a trend in deficiencies decreasing. According to the MBTA, out of seven incidents in August and September, three involved vehicles striking the crossing arms, one involved a crossing arm remaining horizontal while a freight car idled, and two involved minor repairs. The other didn’t appear to have any defect. O’Connell commented that the MBTA has been responsive and cooperative.
Hull’s final memo pertained to Seurat Technologies sending a letter of intent to participate in the Massachusetts Economic Development Program for tax incentives. One other memo that night came from Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson asking interested parties in the seat on the Finance Committee opening up to contact her with any relevant information or questions.
The board also approved the warrant for the Special Town Meeting, which would list the total amount of money that the town would appropriate from free cash and borrow for both the senior center and the town hall/school administration building in the motions.
The board will next meet on October 24th at 7pm.
