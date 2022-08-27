WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board received communications related to various projects and approved several requests. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Wilmington resident and Massachusetts State Police Officer Kenneth Carroll, who passed away on Aug. 20.
Assistant Attorney General Kelly E. Gunagan wrote the board sharing the attorney general’s approval on the town’s zoning bylaw and other amendments needing approval per the Town Meeting votes earlier this year. These were for Articles 44, 45, 47, 48, 50, and 51.
The approved changes covered things like references of “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board” and clerical changes to the inhabitant by-law. Town Manager Jeff Hull also mentioned that there would be further updates related for changes in the Town Manager’s Act accordingly.
Hull wrote three memos to the board regarding ongoing building projects. He asked the board to approve his authority to execute the agreement for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Feasibility Study for the new Wildwood School.
This would allow Hull to sign the agreement and allow the town to take the next step in the process toward getting started on the new school. He shared that the agreement includes the responsibilities of the MSBA and the town during the feasibility study phase. However, he said that the agreement can’t be modified.
The board later took up this item under board to consider and approved the town manager’s authorization to execute the agreement. Hull reminded residents that the process had been the same with the high school project and that any actions would involve input from the Select Board, the Wildwood School Building Committee, and the Finance Committee.
Hull’s next memo regarded updates from the town hall/school admin building committee. He described that during their meeting on Aug. 10, the committee reviewed three approaches for the main entrance and selected one that included columns. Since then, test borings were planned and completed.
The Senior Center Building Committee met on Aug. 17 and received a total cost estimate including architectural services. Hull referenced a number over $17 million, subject to scope alterations.
In response to this number, which Hull said was above expectation, they would consider what reductions could be made to reduce the cost estimate, such as changing the size of the patio. At their next meeting, the committee would discuss whether the scope of the project can be modified.
Two letters came in from Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman. The first notified the board of the appointing of Richard Schultes as the Sealer of Weights and Measures. Hull explained that normally the state would provide contracting service for these things, but they would do so no longer due to the town’s increased population. Instead, they hired Schultes, who would be training in September to service weights such as grocery store scales in town on a part-time basis.
Kevin Caira asked how much money this would cost the town. Hull answered that it would pay $7,000 plus a quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Inman also shared a new memorandum of understanding to be made with WCTV. Hull mentioned that this was in place for many years but recently lapsed.
“This is a concerted effort to develop this again, establishing roles and responsibilities for the town and WCTV in terms of meetings covered and programming…” said Hull.
He provided this letter so the board could take action at their next meeting.
Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson submitted a request to the board to hire two additional election workers for 2022. Hull shared that they anticipated more election workers than usual being out of town for Labor Day and unable to work on the day of the primary, and they usually have between 40 and 50 election workers involved in any election. The board approved this request.
The last request came from Steven Firestein, M.A., and Dr. Amy Firestein of Kids Cancer Connection, Inc. The pair requested the town proclaim the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Hull asked for the board to consider tabling this request while Hull awaited additional information about the organization, which they motioned and voted in favor of doing.
In announcements, Greg Bendel wished a happy birthday to Caira and good luck to all students and school staff in the start of the new school year.
Lilia Maselli suggested the board wear something gold to their next meeting in light of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The Salute to Service went to Kyle L. Gaffey, U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant stationed in Florida. Bendel shared that Gaffey’s father was also recently recognized by the board and noted all that he’d done for the community and country.
The board will meet next on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.