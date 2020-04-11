WILMINGTON — Following a vote by the Board of Selectmen on March 30, Town Meeting and town elections will both be postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was important to us… to be proactive rather than reactive in our approach to let citizens know where we stood with Town Meeting,” said Town Moderator Rob Peterson, Jr.
He noted that the joint committee meetings of Finance Committee and Planning Board would also be facing postponement.
The vote approved by the selectmen to approve the May 2 annual Town Meeting warrant be posted with expectation that a notation or a document describing the change in the election date would be appended to the warrant itself.
“It was decided that we would decouple, or bifurcate, our town warrant,” Peterson stated.
As such, the annual Town Meeting warrant articles will be posted, as if the meeting were proceeding on May 2. The meeting, however, will be postponed tentatively until May 30. The Town Meeting warrant would typically include the election warrant. However, in light of recent events, decoupling these warrants will allow the town more flexibility in rescheduling the election.
Peterson also added that the town will monitor news from the CDC and Governor Charlie Baker’s office to determine whether May 30 will be a safe date for the town to gather.
“If we need to further delay the Town Meeting, we have the mechanism to do just that”, he noted.
According to Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway, the election warrant cannot be posted until a date has been set.
“We don’t really know when we should even think about having an election,” she said.
The date of the new election must be decided at least 20 days in advance. Once it is decided, the town plans to take steps to ensure citizens are made aware of the new date. These steps have not been explicitly decided, but will likely include some combination of internet posting, WCTV airtime, and potentially flyer delivery.
“These are untested waters so we know that we need to do as much advertising… as possible,” Touma-Conway added.
She also added that early voting by mail is now being allowed by the state due to the pandemic. She noted that as soon as town offices reopen, staff will begin coordinating the delivery of paper ballots to residents in town, should they wish to continue to social distance themselves at that time.
Peterson thanked Town Counsel, Attorney Marc Rich from KP Law, for his assistance in the coordination of the warrant adjustments.
“He has been there every step of the way for us,” he said.
